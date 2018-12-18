Most Common Automotive Locksmith Emergencies in Brisbane

If you own a car it is inevitable that you might have to face an automotive locksmith emergency. Imagine, you are in a parking lot, trying to open your car door and suddenly your car key breaks, now what? Obviously, this can be very frustrating. To get out of such a situation fast, you need to call a professional automotive emergency locksmith such as Brisbane Auto Locksmiths.

Losing your keys is another unexpected thing that can happen anytime. An easy solution to this problem is calling an Emergency Automotive Locksmith who can unlock the door and make you a duplicate copy for future use.

Brisbane Auto Locksmiths have listed the 4 most common automotive locksmith emergencies that they deal with on a daily basis:

1. You have locked the keys in the car

Getting locked out of a car is the most common automotive emergency. Often, car owners get frustrated and in trying to open the car door with coat hanger or magnets, you end up damaging the vehicle.

Save your time and energy and give Brisbane Auto Locksmiths a call to get you back in the car and on the road in no time!

2. The key has broken in the ignition

When your key breaks in the ignition you might be stressed on how to get it out and if you succeed in pulling it out then how to start the car with a broken key. We say, do not panic! Brisbane Auto Locksmiths have great expertise and experience with such emergencies. We will take care of it, ensuring there’s not damage to the ignition.

3. The keys stuck in the ignition

A key stuck in the ignition is a totally different situation to a broken key in the ignition. When you apply force on a stuck key, it ends up breaking in the ignition! Brisbane Auto Locksmiths are skilled to safely pull the key out without breaking it. So, if you ever face this situation, do not attempt to forcibly remove the key. Call us instead and we’ll have you sorted.

4. You have lost the car keys

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you’ve misplaced or lost your car keys, then take a deep breath and call a professional like Brisbane Auto Locksmiths. Whether it’s a traditional key or a transponder key, we can make you a copy.

We are a team of skilled professionals who will come to you anywhere in Brisbane and get you out of automotive emergencies within a few minutes. Call us at 0404 532 049.