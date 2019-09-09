Myths and Facts About UTI Treatment

Myth One: Men Can’t Get UTIs

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) range from mildly annoying to agonizing. They’re usually thought of as bladder irritations, but the entire urinary tract can be affected, from the urethra all the way up to the kidneys. Their stubbornness and frequency have opened them up to hundreds of treatment myths, but UTIs can quickly become serious, so it’s best to leave treatment to the professionals: your doctor, gynecologist, or urologist.

The male urinary tract is built to keep infections at bay, but men can still contract a UTI, and this risk increases with age – the incidence of UTIs in men over the age of 65 is estimated at 10%. While rare, they might not heal without treatment, so it’s advisable to consult a doctor if you’re experiencing any discomfort. Your doctor’s visit won’t be invasive. A test strip will do the work of diagnosis, taking mere minutes out of your day.

Myth Two: UTIs are Caused by Bad Hygiene

It’s easy to contract a UTI by merely wiping back to front. Honeymoon cystitis is also common, occurring when long periods of celibacy end. You can help prevent the latter by drinking plenty of water and urinating immediately after sex.

Myth Three: Cranberries are an Effective UTI Treatment

Cranberry juice has performed inconsistently in clinical trials, but as studies have improved, the old wives’ tale cure has proven itself to be less and less effective. Cranberries were once considered useful because they were said to lower the pH balance of the urinary tract, thereby blocking some E-coli variants from sticking to the bladder walls. Doctors now understand that most UTIs don’t involve those particular bacteria, so the entire rationale has broken down. A huge collection of studies has now shown that those cranberries are unlikely to help. Your doctor will probably prescribe an oral antibiotic instead.

Myth Four: UTIs Only Involve the Bladder

Bladder infections are common and make themselves known through severe discomfort, but they don’t tell the whole story. The entire urinary tract can become infected, including the kidneys. Your lower back pain may be a UTI, and if it is, it can lead to scarring and septicemia. It’s essential to investigate any pain around the entire urinary tract.

Myth Five: Prophylactics Can Prevent UTIs

Antibiotic treatment is avoidable 39% of the time for cystitis, not because it’s used to care for diagnosed cases, but because it’s often used as a prophylactic where no UTI exists. Prophylactic antibiotics can cause resistance, rendering your next UTI potentially untreatable. It’s essential to have your infection correctly diagnosed so that the right antibiotic can be used only when needed.

Myth Six: Tampons Can Cause UTIs

Tampons are carefully wrapped and hygienic. They keep your vaginal area dryer than sanitary pads do, thereby making UTIs less likely to occur.

Myth Seven: Topical Yogurt Can Prevent UTIs

The vagina isn’t a good place for any food because it can cause infection. That said, many doctors recommend their patients eat more yogurt or take probiotics as a prevention strategy. This can promote healthy flora, which may reduce your odds of coming down with a UTI, according to this analysis.

Myth Eight: A Long Antibiotic Course is More Effective

A five-day antibiotics course might be needed for a severe upper urinary tract infection, but a mild lower tract infection may only need a day or two of care. Your doctor will prescribe an extended course if you have a fever and back pain. Always take your antibiotics as prescribed. Not taking the full course can allow your infection to return with a vengeance.

Doctors have been offering UTI treatments for as long as there’s been penicillin. This is not a difficult condition to treat, but your doctor is the best authority to talk you through the available treatments for UTIs.