National Pet Adoption Day: A Happy Ending for these abandoned pets

It’s National Pet Adoption Day in Australia on Sunday 4 February 2018. Last year, more than 500 unwanted pets found a forever home after being abandoned by their previous owners. This year, PetStock stores around Australia are hoping to find new homes for many more unwanted pets who face being euthanised if they can’t find a forever home.

Their previous owners abandoned them but Indi, Marv, Moss and Joy, have found forever homes with good families thanks to initiatives like National Pet Adoption Day. Here are their stories.

Verity and Indi

Don’t let looks fool you, Indi, the Bull Arab Blend, is as sweet as they come. Her favourite place to be is as close as possible to her people. Since being adopted she’s taken full advantage of sleeping in Verity’s bed and usually manages to sneak under the covers.

She’s now a dog park regular at Citizens Park in Richmond, loves to play fetch and gets taken on every Airbnb or camping holiday her owners take – her favourite being anywhere she can swim.

Since adopting Indi, Verity has become a regular volunteer at Pets Haven, a not-for-profit organisation which re-homes orphan felines, canines, horses, rabbits.

“After considering adoption for a long time I finally decided to drive to the shelter, when I saw Indi I knew she was the one and brought her home there and then,” she said.

“She’s completely changed our lives and is so thankful for her second chance. If I could bring every rescue animal home I would, but in the meantime volunteering gives me a regular fix of snuggles with animals.”

Drew and Marv

Since Marv, a Kelpie X, joined his new home he never gets left behind and just loves family holidays.

When Drew went to Pets Haven a few years ago to ‘just look’ Drew put on the charm and landed himself a new home within minutes.

A quick pit stop on the way home to buy a bed and some food and Drew’s never looked back.

“We take Marv with us wherever we can – always trying to find pet-friendly accommodation,” said Drew.

“Like us, he is a traveller at heart and loves exploring new places although his favourite would have to be a farming property my family and I often rent.”

“While day-to-day he’s a respectable, Carlton local, out in the paddocks he loves to run free all day and night.”

Jean and Moss

Jean had always wanted an ‘oodle’ dog so when she saw Moss, the Cavoodle, listed for adoption she snapped him up immediately.

When Moss first joined his new home he was a little anxious around new people and other dogs, but it wasn’t long before he was lapping up his new lifestyle.

Moss now loves being the centre of attention and entertaining his other doggy friends. He’s even part of an ‘oodle’ Facebook group where he can stay in touch with his friends and be part of a doggy Kris Kringle each year.

Jean says Moss’ confidence has grown so much since first adopting him.

“He is the sweetest little man, and is just happy to be around you,” she said.

“Seeing how far he’s come from anxious and scared to completely confident and relaxed has made the adoption process all the more rewarding.”

“I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Stephanie and Joy

Little Joy, the domestic short hair cat, may only have one eye but she’ll be damned if that holds her back.

Her owner Steph and Joy both have a passion for fashion and ensuring Joy is rocking her one-eyed look.

After suffering an eye injury and undergoing surgery to remove it, Joy spent a total of 133 days in a shelter before being found by Stephanie.

“I follow Australian Animal Protection Society on Facebook and when I saw ‘Joy’ listed over Christmas time I knew it was a sign.”

“She looked so sweet and I knew she’d fit in perfectly with our family. We already have another rescue cat Stannis and had been thinking of getting him a sibling for a while. The two get along like a house on fire.”

She’s a bundle of energy and could chase her laser pointer around the room all night.”

For more information about National Adoption Day in Australia, visit PETstock.com.au or PetRescue.com.au