Natural Ways to Improve Skin Tone

There are several reasons why people would want to alter their skin tone. Some people have health conditions that cause uneven skin tone and some just want to alter their shade by a tone or two. Regardless of the reason, there is a need. And so far there have been methods that have been devised that help people to achieve this. However, some of the skin tone alteration treatments are not as healthy as they should be. And the abuse of such remedies often has catastrophic results on the user’s skin pigment.

Ancient Greeks to the Rescue

Hippocrates, possibly one of the biggest contributors to modern medicine and science was the first to observe and record the pigment changes in pregnant women. He thought the discolorations were an indication or caused by the child’s gender.

Fast forward 2,400 years and the world has made one of the biggest breakthroughs in altering skin pigmentation. And it is based on that old observation. Researchers have found that estrogen and progesterone (sex hormones) have the ability to regulate skin colour. As in the ancient Greek’s case, the observations were made on pregnant women.

The Effects of the Hormones

Estrogen is one of the main female hormones. It is responsible for the development of the female reproductive system. The hormone also regulates some functions including secondary sex characteristics. Also called Oestrogen the hormone causes skin to darken.

Progesterone plays a pivotal role in maintaining a pregnancy. This is a natural steroid hormone but there are synthetic versions of the hormone. It was discovered that the hormone has a lightening effect on skin.

The Result

Researchers have identified chemicals that cause the skin to act in the same manner as these hormones but without the other effects.