New Beginnings: 4 “Key” Things You Need to Do When You Move In

It’s the most exciting part of your adult life, apart from when you have children. Moving into a home that is yours and you’ve worked hard to save up for can be the crowning sense of achievement. You can finally make something yours, but what do you need to do in order to hit the ground running?

Only Unpack the Essentials

It is so important to make sure you have everything in one piece but as soon as items are moved in, you should only make do with the essentials. Ideally, if you are looking to recalibrate and think about how the furniture should be placed you may be better off putting items into storage. There are numerous secure storage sheds around to take advantage of, and it may be worth putting items in there for a day or two so you can get to work on making this new place as perfect as possible.

Examine Your New Home

Moving into a new home is like moving into uncharted territory. In many ways, you won’t know what to expect. A new home needs to feel like your home but you need to explore the property to see if there are any signs of damage from fire or water. You need to locate the fuse box and see if everything is above board. If you have any suspicions, especially when it comes to mould or mildew, this could be the sign of a leak, in which case, you may need to call a plumber to get to the root of the problem. You may also want to keep your eyes open for any signs of infestation. Pests can overrun a house and make life pretty miserable quickly. If you find anything untoward you should contact a pest control company. It’s also worth checking to see if there are any aspects of the home that could be a health threat. These are things like dust, damp, and shoddy windows.

Make It Secure

One of the main things you have to remember when you move into a new property is that you don’t know how secure it really is. People that left the property before you moved in may still have keys and you don’t know who else has access to the property. If you’ve moved to a new neighbourhood in a new city it’s important to feel safe and secure. You need to change all of the locks on the outside doors as an extra layer of protection. You should also think about installing smoke detectors and checking the windows to see how secure they are.

Relax!

Moving into a new property is exciting, but also exhausting, and when you’ve done all the hard work, you need to take the opportunity to relax. Moving day is incredibly stressful but when we move into a new property, it’s a new beginning. This could result in some anxieties. If this is your first home and is the first-ever property you’ve owned and have responsibility for, it can be quite pressurising. But take the opportunity to relax and as long as you are secure and safe this provides the best foundation for your new beginning.