New Program to Drive ‘Girl Power’ across Australia

An Australian-first initiative that will empower over 3,000 young rural and remote women is launching at Parliament House today.

Country to Canberra is driving over 15,000km from May to August 2018 to run its award-winning ‘Project Empower’ leadership and gender equality workshops in rural high schools.

CEO Hannah Wandel says the organisation will hit the red dirt to run the uplifting and free workshops in every state and territory.

“Incredibly, we are road-tripping to over 90 communities nationwide – including around 20 remote communities,” said Ms Wandel.

“It’s fitting to take off from Parliament House, the epicentre of power in Australia. We want all young women to know they have the ability to lead and drive change in their communities, just like our politicians.”

“Project Empower focuses on building self-esteem, educating about diversity and providing leadership training. We want to ensure no matter where you’re from or what gender you are; you have the tools to succeed.”

Project Empower will be running in approximately 60 regional/rural communities and 20 remote communities. They will be travelling to places like Nhulunbuy NT, Mareeba QLD, Ceduna SA, Wynyard TAS, Rainbow VIC, Tamworth NSW and Broome WA, ending in Canberra ACT.

The workshops will be taught by volunteers who are spending months on the road away from their places of study and work, friends and family, to help drive change. The non-profit wants to empower more young women to enter leadership roles by accessing education and career-enhancing opportunities.

Ms Wandel said the response to Project Empower has been breathtaking.

“We received 245 expressions of interest from people asking us to come and run this program in their communities. It shows that people are crying out for programs like this in the bush.”

Country to Canberra has a history of success, having run its prestigious Power Trip program since 2014 to connect rural girls with the likes of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and top CEOs.

Project Empower officially kicks off with a launch event at Parliament House, Canberra on 10 May, to celebrate a life-changing 4-month journey.

To follow the interactive map, short documentaries and to see where the roadtrip is travelling, visit the website: www.countrytocanberra.com.au/projectempower.