New Year Improvement Ideas For Your Garden

With a new year comes resolutions, promises to improve your health, and plans for DIY around the home. But the new year is also a great opportunity to turn your garden into the dream space you always wanted.

There are so many ways to achieve that dream garden space, so here are a few ideas to kickstart your garden creativity.

Build the ideal social space

A decent social space, even if it’s just for family events, is a real must in any garden. So why not plan out a good-sized area for entertaining and spending time as a family? A wrap around flag-stone patio is ideal for a contemporary home; whereas a garden decking area made from traditional wood is perfect for the outdoor space of a period home.

Stunning seating

No outside social space would be complete without some knockout seating. There’s no need to stick to traditional bench styles or a simple bistro set when you’re looking to design a relaxed, sociable space. Go for a full outdoor lounge set to create a less formal area with enough seating for everyone.

Get a grade A grill

A barbeque is one of our garden staples, but when you’re thinking of creating your dream outside space, why not give it an upgrade? Built-in grills and outdoor kitchens are quickly replacing freestanding barbeques to get the most out of our gardens as an extra family room.

Stylish shades

Whether it’s an awning, shade sail, pergola or canopy, creating a stylish shaded area is a good idea. Fabric retractable canopies are fairly common in hot climates, but modern-thinking companies are coming up with new and stylish options that provide more than just a practical feature.

Fabulous fencing

It may not be something you’ve given much thought to but giving your fencing a makeover can really give the garden a lift. Installing ultra-modern horizontal panelling with built-in planters and outdoor lighting, or stylish and decorative screening panels, are good ways to create something special. But if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, then a coat of matt black paint can give your old fence a more contemporary look.

Add talking point plants

Big bold plants with plenty of shape and texture can really create an eye-catching garden. Native plants are usually recommended as they will be suitable for the climate, but they’re also better in ecological terms. Bottlebrush shrubs, Kangaroo Paw plants, Cycads, Fan Palms and Banksias are some great options to consider.