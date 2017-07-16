New York Vacation: Best Transportation in the City

Share this: Twitter

Vacation season will be here soon, and of all the wonderful destinations in the world, none offer the same kind of personality, adventure and excitement as New York City. Whether you are a frequent globetrotter or planning your first trip to the other hemisphere, the Big Apple is sure to offer you and your family a one of a kind vacation that you will never forget.

If you have been there before, you know that a New York vacation must be carefully planned, including how you plan to get around the city once you arrive. The NYC transportation system is known around the world, and many other major cities have based their public transportation system on it. While this means that it is similar to transportation in some major Australian cities, it is larger and more complex than anything here, and it can be confusing and daunting for those who are unfamiliar with the city.

But not to worry; this guide is designed to help travellers understand and navigate their way around this unique and busy city. There are a number of ways of getting around Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs, and you may need to mix in variety of transportation methods (i.e., taxi, subway, bus, etc.) to reach all of your intended destinations and take in the full New York experience. This is one reason why it is important to make a plan before you rush out into the city, and you may want to visit a NYC touring company to help you get the most of your visit.

Walking

The simplest and easiest way to get around Manhattan is simply by walking the famous city streets. It is also the best way to ensure you and your family can personally take in all of the personality, flavor and unique experiences New York has to offer. Unlike most locations where driving is almost always guaranteed to be the fastest mode of transportation, New York City traffic is so notoriously bad that walking is usually the quicker, more efficient way to get around.

Because of the simplistic layout of the city, it is easier to walk to destinations in Manhattan without getting lost than in most other major cities. North of Houston Street, the streets of the city are numbered and laid in out a grid style, with streets traveling east to west and avenues going south to north.

Taxi

If your destination is outside of Manhattan or just too far to walk, you may be better off taking a taxi. You will have no problem finding one inside the city, as yellow NYC taxis line the streets day and night and can easily be hailed. This will be a more costly method than the subway, bus or walking, but it will ensure that you get to your specific destination in a safe and guided fashion. Aside from the price, the other major downside to taxis is the traffic, and you may be able to get where you are going more quickly if you walk.

Subway

The most affordable and efficient mode of transportation in the city is the famous New York City subway. They run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can take you within a few blocks of anywhere in the city or any of the surrounding boroughs aside from Staten Island. You also must take the subway at one point during your trip to get the full New Yorker experience. If you want to take the above-ground method, buses in the city travel similar routes and you can use the same MetroCard to travel both.