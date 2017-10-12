NIDA Corporate ‘Influential Women’ Course: Learn to Lead and Communicate with Authority & Authenticity

Learn to lead and communicate with authority and authenticity in the workplace with NIDA Corporate’s Influential Women course. Designed specifically for women, this two day course provides you with practical strategies and techniques to take your conversations, presentations and negotiations to the next level.

“Whether you are an industry influencer, on the verge of breaking the glass ceiling or looking to up-skill yourself, this two-day course will provide you with a practical toolkit to lead with authority and authenticity in the workplace,” said Nithya Nagarajan, Client Engagement Manager, NIDA Melbourne, NIDA Corporate.

In a NIDA blog post Nithya Nagarajan wrote for International Women’s Day 2017, Ms Nagarajan identified 5 common communication habits that women (often subconsciously) fall trap to in the workplace and practical tips to overcome them.

The 5 common communication habits of women are:

1. Assertiveness isn’t a quality that we easily inhabit.

2. We embody a meek, passive and/or submissive stance.

3. We avoid silence like the plague.

4. We often lower our gaze.

5. We undermine ourselves constantly.

“Whether you believe it is nature, nurture or both that influence the behaviours and habits of women, there is no denying that women often collide with the glass ceiling in their climb up the corporate ladder,” said Ms Nagarajan. “Although there is a steady rise of women who break the glass ceiling, statistics show that we still have a long way to go.”

NIDA Corporate’s Influential Women Course will teach you how to become an influential communicator at work, enhance your style to effectively engage an audience, and handle challenging situations in the workplace.

The course outcomes are as follows:

Greater confidence to communicate and articulate ideas clearly.

Improved delivery of presentations with greater ease and authority.

Developed strategies to manage challenging communication scenarios.

Enhanced physical and vocal presence.

Greater understanding of your communication style and how it impacts others.

For more information about the Influential Women course visit the website: www.corporate.nida.edu.au/course/CWIB

This is not an advertisement. Australian Women Online was not paid to publish this article.