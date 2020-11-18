Oakley Eyewear: Find Out What All the Fuss is About

When you want to spice up your outfits without giving it too much effort and thought, sunglasses are often enough to do the trick. Best of all is, besides being of significance from the aesthetic point of view, they’ll protect your eyes too. Say what you will, love them or hate them, sunglasses are a necessity! Though the market is full of options nowadays, including some really cheap ones, going for quality in the form of an outstanding brand like Oakley is worth the investment if you think long-term.

Not to mention, even after seeing some damaging signs on the lenses, which is normal after serving you on your day to day activities and adventures, you can still prolong their use. It’s possible with quality Oakley replaceable lenses you can find at trusted sellers.

Out of a myriad of designer sunglasses brands, you might be wondering why opt for this one specifically. The fact that it’s grown into a name synonymous with luxury and sports shouldn’t be the only reason you choose to get yourself a pair of Oakleys. Neither should the fact there are many celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and royals like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fashioning a pair. Keep on reading to find out why!

Utmost Protection

One of the main reasons you’re buying shades is to protect you from the damaging UV radiation which is exactly what you get from Oakley. Specifically, not only do they save you from the impact of both UVA and UVB rays, but short wavelength UVC too, along with blue light as the lenses, quality Oakley replacement lenses included, are designed to block them out 100%. This is possible thanks to their choice of material, Plutonite, a purified polycarbonate that’s known for UV protection and its high impact resistance.

Rigorous Testing

To be able to provide the sportspeople, drivers and fashionistas with the required safety, Oakley put their sunglasses through all sorts of testing that are ANSI (American National Standards Institute) approved before they reach the market. Not only do they reach those standards, they even surpass some of them as in the case with the high-velocity impact tests.

Clarity of Vision

One of the terms you’re going to hear being mentioned whenever Oakley is being talked of is HDO, short for High Definition Optics. This means you’d get yourself a pair of sunglasses that offer the clearest and sharpest vision you can ever want from such accessories.

Unlike conventional cheap sunglasses that don’t converge the light into a single spot once it passes the lens, with Oakleys it’s a single point of light that creates the image. This is why their HDO regular and Oakley replaceable lenses are so loved by sportsmen and sportswomen regardless of the sport, from cycling to snowboarding.

As they reduce eye fatigue, they considerably improve your performance, and as a result, your brain wouldn’t go through a strain too! If you thought this was all there is to the technology, there’s more: it helps prevent both moisture and dust from sticking to the lenses.

Colour Fidelity

Another of their outstanding technologies, the Prizm is created for enhancing the colours, and as such it also positively affects the safety and performance of the person wearing this eyewear. Don’t be surprised if after using your sunnies with regular or replacement lenses for Oakleys you don’t want to wear others – nothing beats the vivid and vibrant view of the world Prizm provides!

In other words, you get to perceive the colours as they are which isn’t to say about the lenses from their competition. You could even see details you mightn’t see otherwise with naked eye because this technology highlights the features in the environment around you, increasing the depth perception.

That way, you can stay safe winter camping, cycling, running with the right lenses that match your needs and enhance your experience!

Additional Oakley Technologies

Besides the aforementioned patented technologies, the brand has got XYZ optics, HDPolarized, and Iridium lens coatings. To avoid confusion when shopping for the ideal pair of sunglasses and Oakley replaceable lenses, consider these three as well to be sure you make the right choice.

The XYZ optics refers to the process of production of lenses that come from a single sheet material so as to get perfect optical alignment. Since the shaping of the lenses goes into detail, they’re known to reduce eye strain while also provide utmost clarity. Moreover, they also improve side protection from the weather elements!

Forget about the troublesome conventionally manufactured polarised lenses – with Oakley’s advanced HDPolarized technique you get lenses that filter up to 99% of the reflected glare without optical distortion thanks to their infusion moulding production. No surprise they make a great choice of gear for outdoor fun with fishing!

Lastly, the Iridium coating refers to superheated metallic oxides fused into the lens. Such coating makes for sunglasses that offer balance between light absorption, transmission and reflection.

Fancy and Functional Frames

You didn’t think we’d forget to mention the frames, did you? Apart from being so loved for the lenses, the universal style of their sunglasses that are fit for men and women alike also grabs the attention. As they’re available in a variety of cuts and colours created for the variety of tastes, you’ve got plenty of options to pick from – they’re elegant and ultra-fashionable so they can elevate any look you choose for the day!

Now, when it comes to strength and durability, you’ve got options like O-Matter with the nylon-infused plastic, C-5 Alloy as a blend of metal compounds, and the titanium alloy X-Metal frames. The first are known for their lightweight properties, and due to being flexible, these frames are ideal for long use as they suit the head shape well. A good example is the Holdbrook RX.

Don’t let the thin construction of the C-5 Alloy fool you, they’re famous for the scratch and impact resistance. The titanium alloy of the X-Metal design has got a high strength to weight ratio, providing a perfect balance of flexibility and rigidity. This translates to years of use of these frames, even when the lenses come to their end and you choose to replace them with spare Oakley lenses of quality.

You Can Always Get Oakley Replacement Lenses

Oakleys are expensive, which means if you’re not exactly the most careful person, you might be worried whether it’s smart to invest in such a pair. Luckily, these sunglasses have a robust construction which doesn’t easily succumb to damage. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the lenses, which is also the case with all kinds of sunglass brands other than Oakleys.

However, scratched or broken lenses doesn’t necessarily have to mean that the sunglasses are useless and you need to throw them out. Instead of buying yourself a new pair of shades and tossing out your favourite Oakley frames, you can expand their lifespan by tossing out the damaged lenses instead and getting a replacement. Replacement lenses for your exact frame model can be found at a well-stocked sunglass replacement lens store.

Plus, even if your lenses aren’t broken or damaged, it can be worth it to buy Oakley replacement lenses. By having several pairs of lenses, you can make your sunglasses multipurpose and fit for all the activities you do. I don’t have to tell you this is in favour of the environment too as you cut down on your waste, right?