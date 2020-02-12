Off-Campus Living: The Experience That Every Student Should Have

Students across the globe compete to score a spot in Australian universities. Congratulations on clearing the first round! Yes, it is only the first round of the battle. After composing your admission into an ivy league Australian college, you have levelled up, and now, another struggle awaits you. The struggle of finding a spot in university dorms!

Most Australian colleges offer accommodation facilities too, besides their first-class educational services. However, these dormitories get filled up way too soon. It isn’t up for question as to why they get booked so fast! They are conveniently placed around the university, which means a student could easily walk or at the most cycle to the college within minutes. However, since these options are quick to go out of the market, students have to make do with off-campus accommodation options.

However, if you ask us, this shouldn’t just be a “make do”. Off-campus living isn’t your consolation certificate, but a rare reward. Yes, we aren’t exaggerating. You can find good off-campus options for your city if you go online and look out for properties on trusted websites such as Iglu.

Following are a few reasons why off-campus living is an experience you need to taste:

1. Meet all sorts of people:

When you stay on-campus, you only get to interact with students. Yes, some may not be your classmates, and you do get people from different cultures and places! However, off-campus accommodation gives you more diversity; you may even share your home with someone who’s working or travelling. If you are into stories and socializing, off-campus accommodation options could be your thing!

2. Less strict:

Since on-campus dormitories only hold vacancies for students that are studying in the respective uni, their rules are more stringent. They may have a more extended lease period. What do you do if you stay there for a month and do not want to extend? Well, too bad! On-campus accommodation is barely ever flexible. However, off-campus PGs and rentals allow you more flexibility. You could even talk your way into a trial period.

3. More freedom:

An on-campus stay would come with one too many disciplinary measures. You may be required to turn the lights off by nine or wherever you are; you may need to be inside the campus latest by 11 PM. This is all done to ensure comfort for one and all, however, free birds may feel restricted. After all, your college life should be fun too. Off-campus housing doesn’t come with as many rules if any at all. You could hang out with your friends till late and keep the lights on for as long as you like in your flat.

4. Join the world:

When you spend most of your time living in the university, the university becomes your world. An off-campus housing option would allow you to mix with the world outside. You would be more free and willing to take the next bus or train when your house is far from your university. You would have more opportunities to explore the new city. Moreover, you would also get to be out on your own while sampling the independent adult life for the first time.

5. The local culture:

In specific housing rentals, you may even share the space with a co-host or the landlord. This would give you a sneak peek into the local way of living and how things work around in Australia. So, if you are an aspiring traveller who likes to understand a place, we can’t fathom a better way to kickstart your college days than to start looking for an off-campus accommodation option.

Happy searching!