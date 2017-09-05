Office Supplier Staples Australia rebranded as Winc (Work Incorporated)

After being acquired by Platinum Equity earlier this year, Staples Australia and New Zealand has been rebranded as Winc (Work Incorporated) and relaunched on 4 September 2017 with a new look website and a new identity as a provider of complete office solutions.

Earlier this year, the company announced that Platinum Equity had acquired the Staples Australia and New Zealand business. Since then, they have been working to develop a new identity that fulfills the needs of workers and learners, now and into the future. The company says they have deliberately broken away from the pack and picked an identity that is future focused and truly reflects a desire to inspire their customers with better ways to get things done.

“Our new identity represents our shift from simply offering products to challenging conventions and providing better tools, environments and guidance to improve every aspect of your business. This change goes beyond a new logo. As a customer, you will start feeling the difference.”

“You’ll still enjoy the things you love like helpful and friendly delivery drivers and being able to find everything you need, all in the one place. But we’re on a mission to make your experience even better. We are investing heavily in our operations and digital experience to make working with us faster, easier and more engaging.”

The new look website at www.winc.com.au has been designed to attract the company’s ideal website customer which is small to medium sized enterprises, the self-employed and contractors. The website is currently offering:

Fast and free delivery on orders over $55 (to eligible metro areas).

on orders over $55 (to eligible metro areas). 30 day business credit accounts : Buy now and pay later.

: Buy now and pay later. Price match guarantee : Find a cheaper price anywhere else, Winc will match it and take a further 10% off the difference.

: Find a cheaper price anywhere else, Winc will match it and take a further 10% off the difference. No hidden charges : Unlike many of their competitors, Winc don’t charge administration, credit card, handling fees.

: Unlike many of their competitors, Winc don’t charge administration, credit card, handling fees. Weekly offers: Customers who sign-up receive weekly offers such as free gifts, dollar off coupons, exclusive deals and other promotional offers.

The Winc website is currently offering 10% Off witewide or new customers can Register and Receive $20 Off Your First Order When You Spend $150 or More.