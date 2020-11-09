Online Casino Red Flags You Should Take Note Of

So, you have finally made the decision–you will try out online gambling. Regardless of whether you are a total newbie to this world of wagering and taking risks or an already experienced player from real-life casinos, one of the most crucial and important decisions you would have to make before you start is choosing where to play–choosing your online casino.

There are virtually countless online casinos out there today. From these online casinos to sites from other countries that cater to offshore bettors, you can never run out of choices. It can even be too overwhelming. However, it should not be. So, here are some of the top tips that can help you narrow down your choices–by knowing the online casino red flags that you should take note of.

Lack of registration and certifications

Have you ever heard some people say that if you got it, you have to flaunt it? That applies not only to physical attributes of someone or to any gadgets or fashion statement one may have out of their wallets. It also applies to certifications and proofs of registration that will establish that an online casino is real, legitimate, has passed through the required inspections and standards, and are fair to players.

This means that you need to look for the appropriate seals of approvals or registration from the applicable government bodies and certification agencies dealing with online gambling. Usually, these can be found on the lower part of the website, or on a separate page dedicated to showcasing it to users. You can then verify the authenticity of those seals. Still, always remember that the absence of it is a major red flag–there is at least a 99% chance that the online casino you are looking at is an illegal one.

The unknown developer of games

Although all of the sites and apps are technically rivals and competitors, one thing still connects them: the developers of the games that they are using. Most of the time, these games come from the same developers. While they may have unique titles and unique gameplay elements, no developer is bound to make game sonly for one site or app.

Some of the best and the most popular online betting site software developers include Asia Gaming, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, IGT, iSoft Gaming, Net Ent, Stakelogic, Yggdrasil Gaming, Vivo Gaming, and XPro Gaming. There are more game developers out there but knowing that the games of the site you are looking at was developed by any of these top names would give you the extra confidence regarding their legitimacy and authenticity.

Offers that are too good to be true

One of the perks of playing in an online casino is that there are so many perks and bonuses–from the sign up to your first deposit to just you continuing your playing, you will be rewarded with a lot of bonuses and other incentives. However, no site or app can be too generous.

When you start to notice that the promises of your casino for bonuses are becoming too big or even too good to be true, it might be the time to take a step back and rethink. Is it still normal to offer a 300% no wagering requirement bonus? That is too good to be true, and that will make the company lose money instead of making it.

The customer service

If an online casino makes you feel like they do not want to hear from you–by providing only an email address as the only way to contact them, take that as a red flag. Customer service for this kind of service should be easily accessible. Top sites even offer live chat or phone line options where their customer can reach them.