Our favourite deals being offered during Australia’s biggest online shopping event Click Frenzy

Australia’s biggest online shopping event, Click Frenzy, starts at 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday November 13th 2018 at www.clickfrenzy.com.au. Launched in 2012, the 24-hour online shopping event offers savings across several categories, including travel, fashion, electrical, homewares, accessories and more.

Shoppers will be able to browse thousands of deals from over 500 retailers including CHARLES & KEITH , Cue , City Chic , Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lowes, Colette Hayman, P&O Cruises, Weight Watchers, My Pet Warehouse and more. Consumers will be able to filter via brand, categories and sub-categories, as well as entering search terms for complete ease.

There are over 4,000 deals on offer this year, including 99% offers with the Go Wild Treasure Hunt, such as a GHD Platinum Professional Styler for just $2 and Beats Headphones for $4, which allows subscribers to gain access to exclusive deals by being the fastest to answer quiz questions as they shop.

Managing Director of Click Frenzy, Grant Arnott, says “The interest from the Australian public continues to grow exponentially each year. We attracted a staggering 2.2m visitors last year and search interest was even bigger than Black Friday.”

“We want to provide Australians with a one-stop shop for all of their necessities at a fraction of the price. Also, with research revealing that Australians were projected to spend a collective $11 billion on Christmas presents in 2017, with the average person spending $955, using sales like Click Frenzy can save consumers up to 99% on their Christmas shopping.”

Ryan Lenton, Brands E-Commerce Manager for Global Retail Brand says, “We’re going all out this year with an unbeatable deal for Click Frenzy – House is offering Click Frenzy shoppers an extra 25% off all sale items. Click Frenzy is a great event for consumers and retailers, giving a real boost to the start of the Christmas shopping season.”

This year, the event has partnered with prominent retail industry leaders, including Australia Post, Shopback and Openpay.

Here is just a sneak peak of what shoppers can expect on the night on the Click Frenzy website:

Go Wild deals: subscribers have an opportunity to access a range of special 99% off deals in a treasure hunt format during the event. Subscribe and join the race to score amazing items. Shoppers will need to answer a quiz question, and the fastest to answer correctly will then be able to score the bargain of a lifetime.

Cashback offer: this promotion is for our top-level subscribers. The first 200 shoppers to purchase goods on Click Frenzy to the value of $500 (or more) will receive a $100 Visa card!

Ironshopper – this is a world first competition to find Australia's best online shopper with a $50,000 cash prize. Prior to the event, Click Frenzy is inviting all Australian shoppers to submit videos outlining 'why they are Australia's best online shopper'. Click Frenzy will pick 40 finalists and provide them with $1,000 spending money for the event on November 13. Shoppers will participate in a sequence of special challenges to determine Australia's best online shopper based on skills including bargain hunting, speed, the ability to find obscure items, quality, etc. Those who don't make the finals will also be able to compete as a wild card shopper for a $10,000 prize, with the only requirement being that they subscribe to Click Frenzy.

Click Frenzy runs from 7pm AEDT Tuesday, 13 November until 7pm AEDT Wednesday, 14 November, 2018. For more information, visit: www.clickfrenzy.com.au