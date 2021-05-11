Outdoor Entertaining. An Entertainer’s Dream!

Do you need a reason to host an outdoor party in your backyard? I guess not. Just the love of great food and good company will do. But what you certainly need is an outdoor entertainment area, the perfect extension of your house in your backyard, a place to relax and enjoy satisfying outdoors with your guests, all year round- no matter the weather. Yeah, that’s right. An entertainer’s dream! And the good thing is, it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Below are great ideas you could implement.

Install A Shade

Nothing beats a barbie in the summer. Friends and family enjoy abundant vitamin D, food flowing freely and kids running around. But, things can suddenly go south when everyone needs to cool off. Australian summers can get wickedly hot, and you don’t want people messing your home looking for a place to chill out.

That’s where a polycarbonate pergola roof comes in. It forms a perfect repose spot, as polycarbonate blocks sun heat waves such as Ultra-Violet and Infra-Red while allowing natural light through. You get a winding down patch for everyone, and your home remains clean.

An Outdoor Kitchen

Yes, outdoor parties can do with pre-prepared food, but grilling sausages or shrimp taco bites pushes the fun from 0 to 100 real quick. And an outdoor kitchen is your only route to serving hot and sumptuous meals to your guests. You don’t have to overspend. A stainless steel grill will do, or a brick oven at a strategic corner in your backyard.

An outdoor kitchen ties your outdoor entertainment area together beautifully, and your guests get hot meals all day long. Just remember to have a roof over it or have it under your pergola. No one enjoys uncovered kitchens on stormy afternoons.

String Lights

Here is your chance to turn your backyard into the perfect night-chill spot. Just two words, string lights and your outdoor space turn special and intimate. What’s more, an afternoon party extends effortlessly as day turns into night. Acquire some stylish and durable set of string lights, mix colours if possible, and hang them all around your backyard.

Better yet, wind them up the pergola stands, and hang some loosely from the roof. You won’t need any more wine-outings in bars with friends. When the sun sets, the string lights awaken your backyard’s glamour. Add a bottle of your favourite wine, some hot, nicely done scotch fillets, and some cool jazz music, and you’ll have nights of your life in your backyard whenever you want.

Landscape Your Yard

Landscaping works for all, beginners to avid gardeners. Adding flowers and other plants in your outdoor space makes it Pinterest-worthy almost instantly. Make your backyard lively with all-season flowers, annuals, perennials, or leafy palms and bushes.

Chose the colours that seamlessly blend with your home theme, and put some manure to pop the garden fast. Add some flowery vines to coil up the posts of your pergola. However, be careful as the vines may grow to cover the pergola roof; you don’t want to lose the natural lighting.

To Sum It Up

A well planned outdoor space is every entertainer’s dream. While an open well-landscaped backyard works fine for an outdoor party, it’s not all weather. It would be best if you had something better, for all weather and seasons all year round.

A polycarbonate pergola roof solves that for you. You get a well naturally lit space with no harmful heat waves from the sun. Also, the pergola frame offers vast room for creativity in landscaping and installing string lights.

Lucky for you, there are ready to install pergola kits available; you simply order and assemble them in your backyard. Or, you can contact a pergola expert for customised designs and installations. Either way, you end up with an outdoor space that welcomes company any day, anytime.