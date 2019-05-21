PatchPets: A Free Dog Social App for Your Furry Friend



It’s well-known that dogs who learn to socialise with canine friends and their human guardians develop relaxed, balanced temperaments that make them a pleasure to have around. Our dogs’ personalities are varied and complex prompting them to establish a rapport between themselves often where you’d least expect it. You’ve probably sensed how excited and happy your dog is if he’s met a favourite friend or two on a trip to one of your local parks. Equally obvious is the disappointment or even acute stress if your dog hasn’t met any but overpowering, aggressive dogs. Knowing exactly when and where your dog’s pals can be found is difficult unless you’ve discovered the versatile PatchPets App that enables you to meet dog owners in your area. It’s not only packed with useful features but it’s totally free to use!

About the PatchPets App



It’s a social networking app that’s accessible throughout the world and is devoted to allowing dogs the opportunity to interact with each other on their trips to the park. By creating a unique, personal profile on behalf of your dog including a photograph and details such as name, age, location and favourite park, you are instantly connected to other dog owners in your area. The app runs in real time displaying on-screen selections of your dog’s canine friends with their distances from your location measured in kilometres. It includes information of which park they are in at the present moment or if they were last active a day or two ago. By adding your dog’s new friends to a list of favourites you’ll discover at the touch of a button where they all are before you set out enabling you to visit a park where you can be confident that your best friend is going to have some great playtime fun.

Features



A messaging service is included which enables you to make plans for socialising with dogs and their guardians in your chosen location. You can inform your dog’s friends of where your dog will be at any given time and date throughout the week or for special outings such as birthday treats. Your contacts can leave you similar messages so you’ll always be sure that your dog will find the friends he loves on your trips out to meet dog owners in your area. Different filters allow you to locate dogs by categories such as breed or size. You can also check out the individual profiles of dogs in your local area that you think might make ideal playmates for your dog. Full-colour maps of a chosen area indicated with a paw print the local parks that are dog-friendly ensuring every journey you make are worthwhile. A dog-related business directory includes details such as grooming or veterinary services and local cafes who welcome dogs and their owners who are in need of refreshment after an exciting day in the park.

Downloading the PatchPets App



It’s completely free and easy to download from Google Play or the iTunes App Store, operating on your smartphone through iOS 11.4 or above and Android 4.4 or higher. Simply set up an account using your e-mail and a password before creating your dog’s unique profile which will help his or her friends to find and contact them at any time. For dogs who belong to a family, there’s a shared access facility for up to six users.

Contact

The PatchPets website: https://www.patchpets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/patchpetsapp

Instagram: https://www.facebook.com/patchpetsapp

You can also contact Josh Fritz, the developer of this innovative social network for dogs, by sending an e-mail to joshfritz@patchpets.com.au or subscribe to the newsletter service to discover what’s new.

