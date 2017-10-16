Personality for Your Premises: Refresh Your Business

There comes a time when your business premises need an update. Whether you run an office or own a store, you need to take care of the property, just like you do with your home. Things can start to look a little tired if you neglect everything, which isn’t a good look for your business. It doesn’t matter if you have customers or clients come to see you or if it’s only your employees who ever see inside. If you’ve decided it’s time for a refresh, you have a few different options to try to make things look more professional.

Try a Lick of Paint

Much of the time, when you need to update an interior or exterior of a property, a coat of paint is all you need. It can make a huge difference, making buildings and rooms look like new again. You could decide to paint either the outside or inside of your premises or even both. A company like Ecopainting can do a professional job and strive to take an eco-friendly approach to painting at the same time. When you’re thinking about how to repaint, consider your brand colours and the atmosphere you want to create. Do you want it to be calming and cool or bright and cheerful?

Update the Furniture

Furniture needs to be sometimes updated too. When it’s used every day, sometimes by many people, it can start to get tired and rundown. You don’t want your business to look scruffy, so making sure your furniture is presentable is essential. That doesn’t just apply to desks and office chairs or waiting room seating. You should also think about shelving in stores and other items used for display. Remember that your furniture needs to be functional, as well as looking good, so you should think about the practicality of it too.

Make It More Fun

Is your workplace perhaps a little dull? If it’s all grey cubicles and white walls, maybe it’s time to make it more fun. It can help to motivate staff and give your premises a bit more personality too. There are lots of ways you could add some fun to your business, from making it a bit more colourful to putting some fun features in around the office. Maybe your staff would appreciate a games room, or you could install large drawing pads for people to scribble on. Use your imagination to think of how you could improve things.

Get More High-tech

Everything is getting more high-tech nowadays, so it’s a good idea to keep up. Getting more tech into your workplace could make it more fun, but it can do a number of other things too. It might make staff members or customers happy, or it could improve productivity or other factors in the workplace. The tech you get into your business could be anything from some better lighting to some TV screens.

Don’t leave it too long to update your business premises. It’s best to pre-empt them looking tired and worn.