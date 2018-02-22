Planning For Paradise: 7 Essentials to Keep in Mind When Visiting Queensland

Are you planning a trip to sunny Queensland anytime soon? If you are, then you probably already know about how Queensland is a top pick for travellers. This is due to its year round sunshine and vast variety of adventures that are waiting for you and your family. Not to spoil the fun, but before packing your bags and hopping on a plane, there are some things that you should keep in mind when planning your trip to Queensland.

In this article, we will share 7 essentials that you should be equipped with when visiting Queensland, so read on to find out more.

1. Make Sure Your Car Is In Tip Top Condition

Queensland is huge, and you’ll probably be doing a fair bit of driving around the state during your visit. This is why it is so essential to ensure that your car or any other vehicle you are making use of is in tip top condition. Always ensure that you are equipped with a map, GPS, full fuel tank and the number of a mobile mechanic on the Gold Coast when you’re on the road. There is no harm in being too careful! Taking these precautions can help to avoid any disasters on the road, which is the last thing you want on your holiday.

2. Check For Mobile Coverage

Because of the sheer size of Queensland, you may find yourself stuck in an area where your mobile phone or 4G connection will fail to work. This could very likely happen if you’re travelling in a remote part of Queensland, so call your mobile phone service provider prior to your trip to find out if you will be able to use their services in remote areas, or if coverage is even available in rural areas. Knowing this will help you prepare for your trip or even help you avoid certain areas that may leave you stranded without a phone connection.

3. Be Aware and Respectful of Indigenous Areas

When driving through Queensland, you may encounter indigenous protected areas. Some of these areas are subject to alcohol restrictions, so make sure you read up and research before embarking on your trip. When travelling in these restricted areas, the alcohol carriage limit applies not just to the driver but to everyone and also applies to vehicles, regardless of how many passengers are on board. Please remember to be respectful of these laws, and respectful in your behaviour when travelling through indigenous protected areas.

4. Keep Your Skin Protected

One of the best things about Queensland is its year round sunshine. However, year round sunshine also means that you need to be careful when you’re out in the sun. Protecting your skin from the elements is crucial, as is using sun protection products. Make sure you slather on that sunscreen and keep yourself protected with hats and sunglasses to avoid any potential sunburn which may ruin your trip.

5. Prepare For The Creepy Crawlies

Creepy crawlies such as mosquitoes, sandflies, and flies are very common throughout Queensland. Always ensure that you have packed insect repellent, and are adorned in appropriate clothing when travelling out and about. If you are camping, do not forget to bring along a mosquito head net, coils and a screen room or any other tool that may help you keep these unwanted guests away.

6. Be Aware Of Marine Life

It is good to be aware that in Queensland, there is marine life that may pose threats to human safety should proper precautions not be observed. Whilst most marine life will not pose any serious threats, it is always good to be aware of the potential danger. Equipping yourself with information on marine life prior to your trip is always advised, for your own safety and the safety of the marine life as well.

7. Note The Smoking Restrictions

Laws on smoking differ from state to state, but in Queensland, where fresh air and active outdoor lifestyles are enjoyed, smoking is banned on many beaches and outdoor public places such as bus stops, playgrounds, taxi ranks and national parks. The use of electronic cigarettes are also prohibited in these areas, and you may encounter on the spot fines if you break the law, so think twice before you light up!

With these 7 essentials to keep in mind, we are sure that your trip to Queensland will be not just fun filled, but problem free as well.