Plumbing: When and When Not to Do Plumbing Work Yourself

Does it involve major water, sewer or gas lines?

Plumbing is one of those tricky trades when it comes to DIY work. There is some work that just about anyone can do with basic skills. Then, there are some tasks that require a plumbing professional every single time. How can you know whether or not you can handle the job? Here are a few helpful tips.

Turning off the water supply to the kitchen sink is one thing. If, however, you have a serious plumbing job that requires shutting off and repairing or replacing major gas and water lines in your home, you need to call the pros. This is a bigger job than the average handyperson can handle and it’s always best to leave the big repairs to someone with experience and the right tools for the job.

Is the plumbing issue a safety risk for your family?

DIY projects never go as planned. Regardless of what the project is, something always comes up or puts the project on hold. We’ve all been there. It’s just the way that projects go. If your plumbing issue could affect your family’s health and safety, you need to call a professional right away.

Is the problem minor?

While plumbers are best for serious drain clogs and water pressure issues, some minor plumbing problems are easy enough to fix yourself. Replacing a washer on a leaky faucet, for example, is something that you definitely can do. A superficial clog that you can remove with just a plunger or a small store-bought drain snake is fine to fix on your own. Anything more than this, though, and it is probably better to call a pro.

How handy are you, really?

Stop thinking about the cost of the repair and the hassle of hiring someone. Step back and assess the situation compared to your skills. Be as objective as possible. Think about how much it will cost, how much time it will take, and whether it is worth doing yourself. If it seems like it is out of your range or just more trouble than it’s worth, plumbing companies are your best choice.