Popular Asics Shoe Designs ON SALE

Starting as a shoe company in 1949, recent years have shown Asics to be ranked among the top road running shoes available. Consistent research, development and innovation has allowed it to be competitive with larger footwear manufacturers. Asics typically runs in the higher price ranges, but many Asics deals are available. Here’s a list of some of their most popular shoe designs.

Gel-Kayano Series

The Gel-Kayano line of Asics began in the early 90’s and has been updated yearly. The Gel-Kayano remains one of the most popular road running shoe lines going today. As per their name, the Gel-Kayano has significant gel component in the sole to prevent overpronation. Combined with a strong tread, the Gel-Kayano series works well on wet surfaces. The shoe upper is seamless, tight fitting and features a comfortable tongue. Gel-Kayanos are known for their arch support and provide strong cushioning and structure. As the company’s flagship shoe line, Gel-Kayanos are the most expensive of the Asics family.

Gel-Nimbus

The Gel-Nimbus line is known for its ample cushioning used by road runners who need neutral pronation support. The solid rubber sole and gel components in the heel and toe add to the soft feel and durability of the shoe. The upper uses the Asics proprietary FluidFit design which has a multi-directional stretching nylon allowing for a tight fit and breathability at the same time. As a midline series, Gel-Nimbus provides maximum comfort and cushioning with a decent price point.

GT Series

The Asics GT series is known for it’s emphasis on foot support. From the lower priced GT 1000 to the highest priced GT 3000, the GT series is overall known as a mid range road running shoe. Also boasting gel components in the sole, the GT series protects against overpronation and impact stress. That said, certain models of the GT series don’t always have the extra layers of foam present in the Gel-Kayano series. Look for DuoMax vs. Dynamic DuoMax support designations to know for sure. The shoe upper is typically a thin, seamless material allowing good breathability. The lacing system allows for a tight fit without any binding problems. With value pricing, the GT series offers a quality shoe and is arguably the best Asics deal.

Gel-Quantum

The Gel-Quantum series is relatively new neutral daily running shoe line introduced by Asics. Available in 180 or 360 models, the number refers to the gel cushioning which runs either halfway or all the way around the shoe. The Quantum seamless mesh uppers provide a breathable yet tight fit. The price point of the 360 are correspondingly higher than those of the 180 which allows the line to range over both the lower and upper echelons of shoe rankings.

By concentrating on comfort, cushioning and durability for road runners and athletes of other sports, Asics has pushed its name into the forefront of shoe brand choice among sportspeople of all abilities. It’s number of proprietary technologies have made Asics a popular choice for runners with stability issues and has allowed them to perform at high levels without compromise. Continually upgrading their best sellers while constantly innovating and introducing new lines has allowed Asics to become one the premiere footwear providers today.