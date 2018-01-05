Pressure Cooker Recipes: Confetti Rice

A quick and easy recipe for home cooks who are using a pressure cooker for the first time. From start to finish, this recipe takes less than 15 minutes and serves two people.
This recipe is based on a recipe by Laura Pazzaglia at hip pressure cooking using the Breville BPR650BSS Fast & Slow Multi Cooker from Amazon Australia
Preparation Time: 3 minutes
Cooking Time: 13 minutes
Serves 2 (350 calories per serve)
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium red capsican (any other colour is fine)
1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrot, corn)
3 cups of water
2 cups Basmati rice (or long grain rice if your prefer)
1 teaspoon salt
Method
- Pre-heat the pressure cooker by pressing the “Brown” or “Saute'” program.
- Swirl in the olive oil and onion and saute’ until translucent.
- In a 4-cup capacity (1L) liquid measuring cup add the vegetables and pat down lightly into an even layer.
- Pour water into the measuring container with the veggies until you reach the 3 cup mark (750ml) and set aside.
- Back to the pressure cooker, pour in the rice and salt. Mix well.
- Now, add the measuring cup with water and veggies into the pressure cooker. Mix well.
- Close the lid and set the valve to pressure cooking position.
- Cook for 3 minutes at high pressure.
- Let is sit for 10 minutes after cooking. Hold down steam release button before opening pressure cooker.
- Fluff the rice with a fork, and serve!