Pressure Cooker Recipes: Confetti Rice

A quick and easy recipe for home cooks who are using a pressure cooker for the first time. From start to finish, this recipe takes less than 15 minutes and serves two people.

This recipe is based on a recipe by Laura Pazzaglia at hip pressure cooking using the Breville BPR650BSS Fast & Slow Multi Cooker from Amazon Australia

Preparation Time: 3 minutes

Cooking Time: 13 minutes

Serves 2 (350 calories per serve)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium red capsican (any other colour is fine)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrot, corn)

3 cups of water

2 cups Basmati rice (or long grain rice if your prefer)

1 teaspoon salt

Method

Pre-heat the pressure cooker by pressing the “Brown” or “Saute'” program.

Swirl in the olive oil and onion and saute’ until translucent.

In a 4-cup capacity (1L) liquid measuring cup add the vegetables and pat down lightly into an even layer.

Pour water into the measuring container with the veggies until you reach the 3 cup mark (750ml) and set aside.

Back to the pressure cooker, pour in the rice and salt. Mix well.

Now, add the measuring cup with water and veggies into the pressure cooker. Mix well.

Close the lid and set the valve to pressure cooking position.

Cook for 3 minutes at high pressure.

Let is sit for 10 minutes after cooking. Hold down steam release button before opening pressure cooker.

Fluff the rice with a fork, and serve!