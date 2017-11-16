Problem Periods: Getting To The Bottom Of Unwanted Symptoms

Every single woman has a monthly period during which they menstruate for a few days. This is a perfectly natural process that the body has to undergo in order to stay fertile. However, there are some women who experience some problems with their period. These problems could just be a one-off, or they might occur every time they menstruate.

Thankfully, there are many treatments and medications that can help solve or reduce the effects of these problems. Here are some of the most common period problems, and what you can do about them.

Period Pains

One of the most common menstrual problems that most women will experience at one time or another is period pains. It is a result of the contractions of the womb that are necessary for removing the blood from the body. The best thing you can do against painful menstruation is to take some painkillers, such as ibuprofen or aspirin. Exercise can also help to reduce the pain. Some women who experience severe pain during their periods are often put on the contraceptive pill as this has been shown to relieve the aches and pains.

Irregular Periods

Even though irregular periods aren’t usually a sign of any serious health condition, they can still be very frustrating as they are difficult to plan for and predict. More often than not, irregular periods occur during puberty and sort themselves out after a few months. However, if yours continue to come at random times once you are well out of puberty, it’s a good idea to see your doctor as PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) might be causing these irregularities.

Premenstrual Syndrome

Again, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is something that the majority of women will experience during their regular cycle. Generally speaking, this symptom often occurs during the second stage of your monthly cycle, just before you begin to menstruate. During PMS, most women experience mood swings and they can also feel quite upset and irritable. Unfortunately, there is little that can be done about this, as it’s all to do with the hormone changes in your body.

Missed Periods

You should have a period once a month, every month. If you ever miss a period, or they seem to stop completely, it’s important that you visit your doctor to get checked out. There are a few different reasons why you might have missed a period, but the most likely one is that you are pregnant. But don’t worry if you don’t want to be pregnant; there are some other causes as well, including sudden weight loss, stress and overexercising. If you are middle-aged and you find that you miss a period, it could be a sign that you are about to go through the menopause.

These are just a few problems that might happen when you have your period. As you can see, though, there is very little to worry about. If you are concerned at all, you should book an appointment to see your doctor to get to the bottom of things.