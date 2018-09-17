Professional Perfection Is Not Of This World

Everything has to be perfect.

Demanding the highest quality of everything you do is an honourable approach in a working environment. It’s fair to say that you want your customers and your managers to be satisfied with your services. Who doesn’t want to give their very best?

The only problem with giving your best is that it can gradually force you to develop a sense of self-criticism. Because you can see flaws in your work, you are not satisfied with it, regardless of the positive results you might achieve. Indeed, wanted everything to be perfect in the office is not a blessing; it is, in fact, a curse that can be linked to depression and anxiety disorders. It’s important to understand that there is a big difference between striving for excellence and wanting to achieve perfection. Excellence is an attainable objective that keeps you on your toes and encourages you to improve. Perfection, on the other hand, doesn’t exist and is not achievable. If you find yourself constantly feeling discouraged by projects even before you’ve started and overwhelmed by tiny details that stop you from seeing the bigger picture – aka the purpose of your task – your perfectionism might be getting the best of you. It’s time to take a break from it and remind yourself that you don’t have to be perfect to be a valuable force within the company.

Stop listening to the voice in your head

Do you hear the little voice in your head that keeps commenting on every single thing that you do? It’s like your bad conscience sitting on your shoulder and reminding you of everything you do or say that isn’t as perfect as you hoped it to be. The main reason why you keep hearing that voice is that you’re too harsh on yourself. Regardless of the kind of perfection you’re trying to achieve – from perfect body to perfect leader –, you have to embrace and accept your flaws to move forward. Here’s the truth: You’re not flawless. Forgive your dark side and your imperfections, because it’s only when you do that you can tap into your true potential.

Everyone can – that includes you

I can’t. I’d love to make a difference in my company but I can’t.

Do you sometimes find yourself giving up even before you’ve started? This kind of behaviour is, unfortunately, a consequence of aiming for perfect. Because you are aware that you’re not perfect, you are too worried even to try. Whether you don’t have as much experience as some of your colleagues or whether you have a disability that requires assistive technology, there is no reason for you to think that you are less capable than the rest of the team. In fact, through a targeted disability jobs program, most disabled employees can build a profitable and robust career. In other words, whatever makes you think you can’t, shake it off. You can. There is always a solution that is adapted to your needs.

Errors are for learning

Everyone makes mistakes. You can’t blame yourself for the errors you’ve made in previous projects. Indeed, errors are not designed to make you feel guilty. They are there to help you learn. One of the most important lessons you can learn from successful leaders is how they handle their mistakes. Let’s no deny it: you’ve messed up. Admit it and own it. You don’t have to feel insecure about it. The first step to correct it is to acknowledge what went wrong. Only then can you learn not to repeat it, and even to fix it. Nobody expects you to get everything right. Use your mistakes as stepping stones instead of obstacles.

Sometimes things are not supposed to work

When hectic days never, and you feel like you can’t carry on forever, maybe it’s time to accept that you may not be in the right place. Sometimes, the way a company is structured, or even the way the team interacts doesn’t work for you. It’s by no mean a sign of weakness or imperfection. It’s simply an indication that you are not going through pleasant work experience. Why torture yourself any longer? When things don’t go the way you expected them to – and when it’s out of your control – the best solution can be to quit and look for a better alternative. You’re not giving up. You’re moving where the sun shines brighter

Are you just ignoring your strengths?

What are you good at? It might sound like an odd question, but if you are struggling with difficult tasks, it may not have anything to do with your skills. You might be unintentionally ignoring your strengths and working against your best assets. You can take this quick test to define whether you are making the most of your qualities. While it doesn’t have to a drastic change of career, getting to know yourself better can help you to direct your job hunt.

You can get a fresh start

An established career, steady income, and a secure job. What else could one ask for? For a lot of people, when the job loses its meaning, it can be tricky to stay motivated or even to feel still relevant for the tasks at hand. Take Steve, for instance. He’s an HR-manager at the head of his own team. But his role didn’t fill the void he felt in his heart. That’s precisely why he is looking for a radical career change. However, before you switch, you need to prepare your finances – as your new job might pay less. You also want a backup plan to support you during the process.

Take a break

Every day feels the same. You don’t feel good enough for it all, but you can’t really know what it is you’re missing. You just have the growing sensation that you don’t fit in anymore. Maybe, you need to change your perspective and open up your mind to new possibilities. That’s what mid-career breaks are about. While taking a break can seem surprising, more and more employees choose to quit for a period to find balance within themselves and their families.

Perfection doesn’t exist. But there might be a variety of reasons why you feel you’re not adequate for the job, whether it’s related to your disabilities or your unpleasant work experience. The sooner you find your trigger, the closer you can get to your ideal self.