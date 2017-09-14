Promoting Your Small Business

Your business is up and running smoothly, your employees are settled, and everything is going great. Or, you’re set up, but the work isn’t rolling in. Either way, every business, no matter its size, needs to promote itself in some way. That doesn’t mean that you have to spend masses of money to make this happen. Some of the most common promotional devices are the cheapest, and most effective. Here are some tips for those inexpensive promotions.

Business Cards

As basic as they are, business cards are something all business owners should have on their person at all times – you never know when you’re going to make a new connection. Ordering them in bigger batches saves money, and means you don’t have to be frugal about handing them out. Online services like Moo.com cater for small businesses, with samples and discounts. After all, they want your business to be successful so that you need to buy from them again.

Social Media

Social media is the easiest way to reach a wide range of people. Optimizing posts with SEO and targeting the right audience will ensure that you get the most views possible. Social media can be entirely free – Facebook and Twitter (among others) are free to sign up, but you do have the option of spending a little to validate your business and get that little blue tick and to pay for ads. Sponsored adverts and posts circulate to your chosen audience with minimal effort on your part. It’s worth having someone to manage social media for your business.

Personalised Products

These can be anything from lanyards to mouse mats. From promotional tents to pens. There are so many things you can brand with your business name and logo. Dynamic Gift offer promotions for bulk buy and work with you to make the product look just right – click for more info. Having these dotted around the office is a great way to make a stamp on the area. At any meeting, conference or business fare you are involved in, have freebies to give out. It may feel like giving away money, but the custom you will receive back is worth the cost.

Adverts

Using adverts outside of social media is another way to maximize circulation. This may cost you a little more, but with the arrival of cookies on all devices, search engines make sure that your ad isn’t going to appear somewhere it doesn’t fit. Sites like Google Adwords allows you to find those perfect SEO and shows you the easiest way to implement them at a pay-per-month rate.

Word-of-Mouth

As basic as these sounds, it is the number one way to reach people. Always be ready to deliver a pitch to anyone. Being rude is not an option in the business game, you are the face of your company, and you want people to remember you for all the right reasons. This extends to employees – they are your easiest source of talkers – if they believe in your product, then they’ll promote you to anyone who asks.