Property Entrepreneur Karinda Gill named 2017 Telstra Northern Territory Business Woman of the Year

Karinda Gill from Abode New Homes in Darwin won the 2017 Telstra Northern Territory Business Woman of the Year award, after also taking home the Entrepreneur Award at an event on 19 October 2017.

Born into a financially challenged family, Karinda Gill set about educating herself from a young age with the goal of achieving financial freedom. Now with a $50 million empire to her name, it seems her younger self did a stellar job.

As director of four companies, shareholder of two others and the business manager for one more, Mrs Gill is a serial entrepreneur who has spent the last few years building her $50 million empire.

Her primary business, Abode New Homes, is a residential construction company focused on helping first-time buyers succeed within the property market.

Supporting clients in every aspect of the process, from obtaining finance through to selecting finishing touches, Mrs Gill believes everyone should be able to live in a beautiful home that doesn’t cost a fortune.

With a constant eye on innovation, Mrs Gill has set up Abode New Homes with a clear vision:

“Improving the industry, setting benchmarks and sustaining our community well into the future is an important part of our company culture,” she said.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra Northern Territory Business Women’s Award were:

For Purpose and Social Enterprise winner: Carley Scott , CEO, Developing East Arnhem, in Nhulunbuy.

, CEO, Developing East Arnhem, in Nhulunbuy. Public Sector and Academia Award winner: Erica Gibson , Sergeant, Northern Territory Police, in Nhulunbuy.

, Sergeant, Northern Territory Police, in Nhulunbuy. Corporate and Private Award winner: Nicole Walsh , Marketing Manager, Yeperenye, in Alice Springs.

, Marketing Manager, Yeperenye, in Alice Springs. Young Business Women’s Award winner: Karlene Dagg, Owner, HK Holistic Health Klub, in Darwin.

Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer, Joe Pollard, said that all the Northern Territory winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“Karinda’s mission to educate others about property and money management demonstrates a clear ambition to make a positive contribution to her community. These civic values, combined with Karinda’s thirst for innovation, are evident across every part of the business and have cemented her as an exceptionally worthy winner.”

Kalinda will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders and celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, at a macro level, a thriving economy.

Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are open year-round. If you, or a brilliant business woman you know, deserve recognition, nominate today: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/