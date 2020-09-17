Protecting Your Pad: Advice For Homeowners

For many of us, our homes are our sanctuaries. When you invest a lot of money in bricks and mortar and you create a nest that makes you feel happy, safe and secure, it’s natural to want to protect your home. Here are some steps you can take to enjoy peace of mind.

Weatherproofing your home

The weather can be unpredictable at times, and very few people live in areas where they don’t have to worry about adverse conditions at some point. Weatherproofing is beneficial for all homeowners and it can make a significant difference to the value of your home and the amount of money you pay in upkeep and repairs. Tailor the measures you choose to the risks you face. If you live in an area that is susceptible to storms or cyclones, checking your roof on a regular basis and investing in new, robust windows and external aluminium shutters is a great idea. If your neighbourhood gets a lot of snow, or temperatures plunge in the winter, clear gutters, plug holes and gaps that facilitate heat loss and spread salt on pathways and driveways to prevent slipping. It’s also beneficial to keep an eye on the condition of your windows, doors, your roof and any external cladding or siding. If your doors have seen better days, or there are missing tiles on the roof, there’s a higher risk of the elements taking their toll on the property.

Reducing the risk of burglary

Robberies are every homeowner’s worst nightmare. Your home is a place where you should feel relaxed, content and safe. It’s not always possible to put thieves off, but there are several steps you can take to make your home a less appealing target. Deterrents like fencing, electric gates, CCTV cameras, burglar alarms, outdoor lighting and security doors can all make burglars think twice about trying to breach your defences. Modern-day alarm systems are sophisticated and smart, and you can monitor outside activity and watch cameras via your smartphone. CCTV cameras also provide you with footage. If your home was broken into, the images could be used to try and track down the thieves. As well as investing in deterrents, it’s essential to make sure your entry and exit points are closed off. Always close and lock windows and doors before you go out, avoid leaving car and house keys close to doors and windows and keep external gates shut.

Insuring your home

Nobody knows what is around the corner, and this is why home insurance is so critical. If you don’t already have a robust home insurance policy, take some time to explore plans and compare providers and prices. You can carry out a price comparison online in a matter of minutes to find the best deals for your property.

As a homeowner, it’s natural to want to protect your pad. There are all kinds of hazards and dangers lurking. While it’s not possible to prevent every issue, there are steps you can take to minimise risks and shield your home. Weatherproofing, securing your home and investing in insurance will give you peace of mind.