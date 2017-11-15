Purrfect Christmas Presents for Aussie Pets

Set tails wagging on Christmas morning with these purrfect pet presents.

Do you have a very good boy or girl to buy for this Christmas? PETstock’s range of pet presents are the perfect way to reward your furbaby this festive season and ensure they feel part of the family on Christmas Day. From snuggly Santa toys to stockings filled with treats, there’s something for every pampered pooch and puss.

Not to leave out the humans – PETstock also has a 2018 calendar available featuring adorable rescue pets like Pillow the Pig. The calendar is just $3 and 100% of the proceeds are returned to PetRescue to save homeless animals across the country.

Exclusive to PETstock, here are this season’s top picks from the Bark-a-Boo and Meow & Me Christmas ranges.

Bark-a-Boo Holiday Range Whether your pooch loves Santa, Rudolph or Snowy the Snowman, Priced at just $14.99, they'll love these cuddly, squeaky Christmas toys. Top tip: wrap these presents in festive wrap and squeak the toys inside to see your pooch tear into their present just like a kid.

Bark-a-Boo Wonderland Range

With a choice of reindeer twisters, wonderland snakes and cuddly teddies, your dog will love one of these super cute Christmas toys. Priced at $6.99-$19.99, these toys are perfect for a Christmas morning game of tug or snuggly, after lunch nap!

The Wonderland Twisterz is a cute toy and is perfect for play time or cuddling. Twist body is great for gentle tug and squeaker is sure to keep your pet entertained.

The Cubeez are a cute plush toy perfect for play time or cuddling. Toy emits an entertaining squeak and crinkle sound with every squeeze.

The Long Limb Pipsqueak is a plush and rubber toy that emits a playful and entertaining squeak with every squeeze and offers multiple textures for dogs to chew.