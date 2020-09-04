Quick Guide to Planning Out Home Renovations

Becoming a homeowner is something that is really exciting, as you have a place to officially call you own and do what you would like with it. However, it can also feel a little overwhelming as there are some things that can feel uncertain, and it is a big financial decision. One of the things that can be tough is deciding whether you buy a home that is new or just ready to move into, or if you buy a home that is in need of some work. When you have a number of projects to work on, then it can feel a little overwhelming; where do you even start with it all? Here are some things to think about.

Make a list

It can seem obvious, but going back to basics with things is one of the best things to do and help you to get to grips with all that needs to be done. If you have bought a house that needs renovating, then you are likely to have had a survey carried out. Don’t just rely on what the survey says though, as they don’t cover all aspects in the home. The more that you know and in more detail, the more prepared that you will be. Inspect your home and check everything out. Are there things like cracks that are a little worrying? Have you spotted the signs of anything like a woodworm? Do you have flaky paint? Go through and make a list of what work needs to be done, and then you can go through and prioritize what needs to be done first.

Planning your finances

If you are planning on renovations, then you need to think about how you are going to finance them. If you are moving to somewhere new, then you could think about adding it onto the mortgage that you get, if the costs are going to be quite high. If you are already in the house, then you could think about something like remortgaging. That won’t really work if you have a recent mortgage, though, as there needs to be time between the two. Another option could be speaking to your bank, or looking at loans to help you to finance things. Of course, you need to think about the amount of money that you will need, and then you can work out what will be needed and to what extent. You may have the cash for the renovations outright, so that is something to think about too.

Finding your contractor

When it comes to home renovations, then it is a good idea to think about who you want to do the work. There are some things that you can do yourself, but you need to think about personal time and finances to see what is going to work best for you and your situation. If you don’t have the skills or expertise, then getting a professional to do the work is a must. Make sure that you look up reviews of local tradespeople to help you to decide who will be best suited to do the work. Personal recommendations from people you know can make even more of a difference as it shows that they have had the work done and can vouch for just how good the whole experience with the contractor was.

Detailed planning

You will have a detailed list and will have looked into the costs of getting work done, or just for the materials if you are doing the work yourself. As derailed as that all may seem, it is a good idea to go into even more detail when you are planning something specific. When you have an overview of all of the things that need to be done, you can start to plan out each of the individual home improvement projects, and plan them all out in more detail.

Renovating a whole house, or just tackling a few individual home improvements, it can still be something that is quite difficult. It can feel a little daunting and it will probably lead to some sleepless nights as it can be a little stressful too. It can be tough, but the renovations to get things done as you want them can be totally worth it.

How do you plan on planning and sorting your projects? Are you someone who likes to keep lists? Where do you start with planning your home improvements? It would be great to hear what you think and what works for you.