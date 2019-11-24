Reasons Why Team Sports Are Good For Your Health

Physical Health

We all know that playing team sports are a lot of fun, but did you know that they are actually good for your health too? I have always known the power of team sports on health but it was only last year that I truly understood the depth of how much these sports can affect a person’s mental and physical health. What made me realize this was after we bought some new uniforms for our school sports team from the Insport collections range, the kids really looked the part, and they were more unified as a result, something which surprised us all. The knock on effect of this was incredible and if you were in any doubt, here is just what team sports can do for both mental and physical wellbeing.

Naturally the playing of the sport itself is something which helps with physical health simply because they are running around, but the team aspect of it increases this further. When people play as a team they work harder for each other and that means increased levels of exercise. Furthermore there is a competitiveness amongst the team to play better than their teammates which also inspires players to run that little bit extra and work harder than if they were playing a solo sport.

Mental Health

One of the biggest benefits which team sports has on a person’s health is with regards to their mental health, something which has been researched heavily and proven every time to improve mental wellbeing. Playing as part of a team promotes inclusivity and this gives people a sense of identity and belonging. Those who play in a team have higher levels of self esteem and stronger characteristics in social settings. There is also a clear reduction in levels of anxiety amongst people who play in team sports and those who have done so during their younger years are very unlikely to face mental health issues such as depression. These benefits come down to the aforementioned identity and character building but also the level of acceptance which one feels when they are part of a team set up. Winning together and losing together is what bonds a team and it is this unity which provides such a range of benefits to anyone who decides to play team sports.

We bought those outfits last year as part of our plan to help bring the kids together and make them feel like a proper team. We did this to try and increase how well we played and how often we won, but the result was in fact something better than we could ever have hoped for. The difference we have seen in the kids in both their physical and mental health has been absolutely incredible and it is why I would recommend everyone to have a go at joining a team, playing some sport, having some fun and counting on better health as a result.