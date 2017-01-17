Refresh Your Home with these Simple Additions

Update your interior style in 2017 with these simple additions of cushions, homewares, rugs and wall-art. Create a feeling of comfort and relaxation by introducing a new rug or cushion to your lounge space. Introduce a touch of elegance to the ambience of your household with new homewares. Or, spice up you living space by adding beautiful wall art.

You can find all of these pieces and many more online at Brosa Furniture www.brosa.com.au

Wall Art

Wall Art at Brosa Furniture starts from $179* which includes your choice of frame

Cushions

Homewares

Rugs

Amita Large Wool Rug 240 x 300cm. Hand woven in India by Brosa’s expert team of generational makers, the Amita Large Wool Rug brings a stylish statement to any space.



Rohan Hemp Rug 150 x 240cm. The Rohan Hemp Rug is a unique work of art, combining tones of blue and grey for a soothing and stylish look.



Alegra Wool Rug 150 x 240cm. Designed to complement several furniture styles and shades, the Alegra Wool Rug features a striking geometric design.



*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer

About Brosa Furniture

Brosa sell exclusive designer furniture pieces direct from the makers to the customer. Brosa works with designers all around the world and then bring these ideas to life and make them available for sale to customers in Australia – so you no longer need to settle for generic mass produced furniture and can instead find quality designer pieces at affordable prices. Brosa ships Australia wide.