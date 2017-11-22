Refugee advocate, Violet Roumeliotis, is 2017 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Chief Executive Officer of Settlement Services International Limited (SSI), Violet Roumeliotis, who was named the 2017 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year at a gala awards dinner in Melbourne last night. She also received the national For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

Using her strong business acumen and experience in leadership roles within major not-for-profits for more than 30 years, Violet Roumeliotis, gives a voice to vulnerable Australians, while raising awareness of the economic value of migration to Australia.

Violet has set an ambitious course for SSI’s growth and development, investing heavily in three major social enterprise projects. One of which is The Staples Bag, a retail store and pop-up shop providing affordable groceries to approximately 750 families every week.

“She has demonstrated resilience and ingenuity in finding new revenue streams to keep the mission alive and make an impact, and has pioneered new initiatives including the Ignite Small Business Start-ups initiative which facilitates entrepreneurship among refugees and asylum seekers,” said Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media and Chief Marketing Officer.

The national winners of the 2017 Telstra Business Women’s Award are:

Business Woman of the Year and For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award: Violet Roumeliotis , CEO, Settlement Services International Limited, (NSW)

, CEO, Settlement Services International Limited, (NSW) Entrepreneur Award: Hana-Lia Krawchuck , founder, Love to Dream, (NSW)

, founder, Love to Dream, (NSW) Public Sector and Academia Award: Professor Leah Bromfield , Co-Director: The Australian Centre for Child Protection, University of South Australia, (SA)

, Co-Director: The Australian Centre for Child Protection, University of South Australia, (SA) Corporate and Private Award: Jennifer Franceschi , Managing Director, Fresh Produce Alliance, (WA)

, Managing Director, Fresh Produce Alliance, (WA) Young Business Women’s Award: Elise Apolloni , Managing Partner, Capital Chemist Wanniassa, (ACT)

, Managing Partner, Capital Chemist Wanniassa, (ACT) Business Woman in Asia Award: Saskia Groen-in’t-Woud, COO, Damco (Singapore)

Ms Pollard says that the Telstra Business Women’s Awards play a vital role in raising the profile of women in business.

“For more than two decades, we’ve championed women from diverse industries. Women are instrumental in driving better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and, more generally, a thriving economy.”

“It is our belief that the Awards lift up the women they champion, and in the wider community, they can play a part in advancing gender parity in business,” Ms Pollard said.

Nominations for the Telstra Business Women’s Awards are open year-round. Help recognise outstanding business women across Australia and Asia by nominating them – or yourself – today for 2018: telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/