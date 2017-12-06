Reversible & Environmentally Sustainable Swimwear from Australia

Australian lifestyle brand Elysian Swim, has created a range of reversible and sustainable swimwear made from 100% recycled fibers that are ultra-resistant to chlorine, suntan oils and creams.

The founder of Elysian Swim, Jessica Jane, says her swimwear is made from 100% recycled fabric and regenerated material made from the plastic fishing nets thoughtlessly discarded in our oceans.

While this swimwear is environmentally sustainable, it certainly isn’t boring. With bold prints and cheeky cuts that have been designed to fit like a glove on a woman’s body, Elysian Swim’s range of bikini tops and bottoms, are not for the faint-hearted. However, this swimwear is reasonably price ($79 – $89) and because each Elysian Swim bikini is reversible, you get 2 bold prints in one tiny bikini.

This cheeky range of swimwear is available now at www.elysianswim.com where you’ll receive FREE shipping Australia wide and International shipping is also available.

Aloha style



Balmy style





Paradise style



Tropico style



