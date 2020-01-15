Reviewing Ashley Madison Costs, Pricing Structure, and Membership

Complications always happen in a relationship but sometimes they end up with one of the partner cheating. Nowadays, you have a website for everything so a group of people decided to make a site for people that are already married but are looking for someone else. Ashley Madison cost to talk to someone can be a deciding factor for a lot of people but because of its popularity, many have given it a try.

The popularity had its downside because they were attacked by hackers in 2015 which changed the opinions of many users but they still have clients today. In these situations, the member’s privacy is the top priority. There are more men on the page than women like on every dating website but if you know where to look it shouldn’t be a problem to find someone for your needs.

Targeted Audience

The targeted audience is very unique and it shouldn’t surprise you that there are millions of members from all over the world. Most of them are from Brazil, Canada, the UK and the USA. The majority includes middle-aged men or older. A reason why so many people decide to register is the description of the page being an affair site where others are already involved in a relationship.

A lot of them are open-minded people that know exactly what their attentions are. It’s hard to start a conversation like on every dating site but that depends on the individual. You won’t be able to find too many young people because some features will cost you so the main target is people in their 30s and 40s. Read more here: https://www.insider.com/why-men-use-ashley-madison-online-dating-2019-4

Making an Account

It’s very simple to register, if you used any similar service, you will know what to do. When it comes to the personal information you need to provide, there is a bunch of data, which is understandable considering what kind of website is it. Other pages will request your ethnicity, height and relationship status but you won’t need to provide a valid piece of information. Everything you put in at the registration will be placed on your profile when you finish.

It was a smart decision to make it free to sign up and set a price for other features. People can experience the starting point and decide if they want to spend some money or not. You can also edit your pictures but that can be done through applications on your phone. Blurring your face is another option if you want to stay anonymous and safe at the beginning but later on everyone you speak to will like to see your picture.

Membership Details

Every dating website has its own way of making money and the same goes for Ashley Madison but at a higher scale. You won’t need to pay to sign up but you will need to invest in the account to access certain features. It is free for women so they can use it comfortably and stay longer but for men, it can be hard especially if you are not willing to buy credits. You can’t compare it to some of the most popular social media pages.

You can post photos of yourself but in most cases, you won’t be able to see others because they turned a feature on where they blur their image and you can contact them only if you use credits. There were some people claiming that they had the opportunity to speak to someone without investing but most of them had no luck. If you want to invest, there are numerous possibilities. Click here to read more.

Special Features

The first feature that is already mention includes discreet photos which mean you can keep your profile private. This option is available to every user when they are uploading pictures. Once you get in contact with someone you like, you can give them access to your pictures. Most clients use it and it’s a perfect way to avoid people you don’t want to see on the site.

Another free option is to make a list of your favorite profiles on the page. Every user will be able to add 100 profiles and to expand it you will need to use credits. Once you visit a certain individual you like, you can send them a wink which means that you are interested in communicating with them. If you travel a lot and have money to spare, you can use the TravelingMan option. You will be able to send 30 messages to girls that live in the area you are visiting.

On the main page, you will notice some profiles that are boosted. It means that they paid for the Priority Man feature to be exposed to the larger audience. It is a useful option to use at the beginning if you think your chances to meet someone are high. Message Plus allows you to message anyone you contacted before. It includes a 30-day trial once you purchase your first package.

The Price

Depending on the area you live, it can be expensive to constantly send messages to girls. If you are a woman, it is much easier because every feature is free. They accept credit cards, PayPal and other options. There are 3 packages you can get including Elite, Classic and Basic. For the elite, you will get 1000 credits for $289, classic costs $169 and you’ll get 500 credits and for $59 you will have 100 credits.

Every feature has its own cost so it doesn’t mean you can spread the points you have to get the most out of it. The lowest price is 5 points for starting a conversation which means opening messages and sending them. If you reply to people that were contacted previously, you won’t need to pay again but the chat feature will cost you 60 credits for 60 minutes or 30 for 30. The prices of gifts also vary from 20 to 50 depending on the gift. Most users will consider prices reasonable if you get in contact with only a few people.