Revitalise Your Kitchen The Retro Way

Finding original kitchen designs isn’t always easy. Often, we end up settling for practical choices which provide a functional space. Yet, most of us would love the kitchen to become the hub of the home. With that in mind, it may be worth making it a fun place to be. There are different ways to do this. But, the diner style is at the top of many people’s lists.

In the 50s, American diners dictated the way most homeowners decorated their kitchens. Anyone at the cutting edge of fashion found a way to make this work. And, unlike many styles, this one still has its place. So, you may want to think about this during your kitchen redesign. If you’re unsure how to achieve it, these tips should point you in the right direction.





Checkered floor

You won’t ever see an American diner without a checkered floor. It just doesn’t happen. This is one of the signature styles you should tackle first during your remodel. As soon as people see those black and white checks, they won’t be able to help but smile. You can, obviously, play about with the design. But, tradition dictates a checkerboard effect. If you want to stick to your model, this could be the best way to go.

Pastel colors

For the most part, it’s best to stick with pastel colors for your kitchen cupboards and utilities. Popular options are often mint greens and pale bubblegum pinks. Make sure that you keep these subtle, though. Going too bold with your colors would be too much with that checkered floor. You’d find that your family spent even less time in the kitchen this way!

The breakfast bar

And, of course, no diner would be complete without a breakfast bar. In fact, this will likely become your main selling point. Breakfast bars are perfect for the fast lives we live in the modern world. They’re comfortable places for quick meals. And, they’re sure to boost your traditional diner aesthetic. Of course, you could opt for a booth-style table if you prefer. But, breakfast bars create a real ‘ice cream bar’ image which is sure to work amazingly here. And, don’t forget those iconic red PVC stools. The good news is, you can find second hand furniture like this easily at auctions. If you don’t fancy going all out with vintage pieces, though, you could always buy replicas.

Retro accessories

Don’t forget, too, to put a little thought into your accessories. You don’t have to invest in a jukebox (though you can if you want), but you can still have fun, here. When it comes to buying kettles, microwaves, and other essential appliances, there are many retro style brands on offer. As such, you shouldn’t have any trouble stocking up. Think, too, about fun, diner style additions. You could include a blackboard, and write your weekly menu there. You could also buy some 50s-style pinup posters, and put them on your wall to add an authentic vibe!