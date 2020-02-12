Reward Recognition: Amazing Ways To Appreciate Your Employees For Their Hard Work

Reward recognition programs for employees are ways to show them how much you value them. Let a culture of appreciation spread throughout the year in your company and promote happiness at work. As appreciation in many organisations, is often scarce, so make that exception and introduce a standard practice to thank employees regularly. Nowadays adding reward recognition programs is not just beautiful to have, but they are critical in various aspects for a firm.

If you want to keep the employees happy and engaged, you need to let them know that their hard work is being paid, recognised, and appreciated. Being recognised by the company and showing them that senior-level staff is paying attention and recognising their hard work gives a boost of motivation to your employees, thus making them closer and more attached to their organisation.

Employee recognition is an excellent and flexible tool that should be practised in every company and if want to learn more about how to measure the impact of employee recognition click here and find several ways to praise and thank co-workers and employees.

Here are some fantastic ways to appreciate your employees and co-workers:

Identify the specific actions of your employees that you admire and praise a job well done.

Make a genuine interest to know your employees, about their family, their hobbies, to make them feel that they care.

Recognise your team by recognising their passions; this will make your employees believe that you value them as a unique individual.

Offer flexible scheduling so people can balance their time off with their loved ones.

An appreciated gift to celebrate a special day such as a birthday, or to offer sympathy when they are ill can give a sense of gratitude for their hard work.

Give financial incentives in terms of yearly bonuses, quarterly bonuses, and gift certificates to recognise their efforts.

Rewards should be personalised to the employee’s individual needs; you can give them an experience they wish for and will remember forever.

Offering some home-cooked preparation is the most fantastic way to appreciate your team or co-workers.

Employees are always on the lookout for training and cross-training. To notice their talent and allow them to represent your organisation at civic and philanthropic events, can give them a sense of pride.

Try to spread the wealth of opportunity to all employees, and this will genuinely make them happy and feel appreciated.

Build an accessible culture of recognition by empowering everyone to recognise their seniors and co-workers.

Dedicated employees working late shifts should also be recognised. You can try to identify them on your company’s Facebook page and pay them they appreciate dues. It is a great shoutout to those who go the extra mile.

As a manager, you can share positive feedback regularly, whether it’s via email or in-person to the employee who deserves to be recognised.

Quarterly, reward an employee who is doing a great job, thus making a positive competitive atmosphere among co-workers.

Once in a way give your top performers an experiential reward where you let your employees choose from their favourite experiences from skydiving to singing lessons whatever they like.

Occasionally treat your company to an office outing which is relaxing and can accommodate a diverse group.

Surprise your employees with a day off to treat themselves once in a while.

Introducing employee wellness, the latest entrant in employee recognition programs are a different approach to appreciate your employees. They bring self-care activities like massages, mindfulness sessions, or fitness classes for the team as a way to recognise their value in your organisation.

Want to appreciate one of your colleagues, then write them a note or letter by hand. It is the best, simplest and thoughtful way to convey your gratitude.