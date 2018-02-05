Romantic Movies for Couples on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, if you are celebrating being in love, this selection of classic Valentine’s Day movies are the ideal gift to each other for a night-in snuggling on the couch.

For all you loved-up Valentine’s, cuddle up with Kate and Matthew in the classic rom-com, HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS. Alternatively, skip dinner altogether and spice things up with the steamy FIFTY SHADES DARKER. Whether you’ve been in love for years or it’s the start of something new, be reminded of why you fell in love in the first place with these on-screen romances.

Bring home the romance home on Blu-ray, DVD, or Digital Download with these heart-felt classics:

50 FIRST DATES

Playboy vet Henry (Adam Sandler) is a man afraid of commitment until he meets charming Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore). Henry finally believes he’s met the girl of his dreams until he discovers that she suffers from short-term memory loss and can’t remember him the very next day.

BRIDGET JONES DIARY

Age 32 and Bridget Jones’ (Renée Zellweger) life is definitely not what she imagined. Spending another New Year’s Eve alone, she vows that this New Year will be the one in which she’ll get her act together. She will stop smoking, lose 20 pounds, drink less, keep a diary and above all, find a decent man.

FIFTY SHADES DARKER

When the wounded Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tries to win Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) back, she demands a new arrangement. As the two finally begin to build a relationship, shadowy figures from Christian’s past threaten to destroy their hopes of a future together.

HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS

Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey), advertising executive and ladies’ man makes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) an advice columnist embarks on a news piece on how to get a man to leave you in 10 days. When the two meet, their agendas don’t go exactly to plan.

HOLDING THE MAN

In 1970’s Australia, two teen boys have to fight all obstacles to be together, but against all odds they refuse to renounce their love for one another.

A UNITED KINGDOM

King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) shocks the world when he marries British white woman Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike). Theirlove is challenged by not only their families but also the British and Botswana governments. Based on extraordinary true events, A United Kingdom proves that love conquers all.

TWILIGHT

High school student Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), never expected her life to be tipped upside down when she moved from sunny Arizona to cloudy Forks, Washington to live with her father. But when she meets Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a handsome but mysterious teen with a dark secret, her whole life is threatened when she risks everything to be with him.