RSPCA NSW announces bushfire relief and recovery plan

RSPCA NSW is providing relief and recovery assistance to animals that have been impacted by Australia’s bushfire crisis, but they need donations to continue to care for these animals.

“We are here to give support to those animals and owners whose lives, homes and futures have changed beyond measure as a result of this disaster,” said RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman.

“The response from the local and international community has been overwhelming, and we are so grateful. With your support, our teams are working on-the-ground at emergency evacuation points providing urgent veterinary care and aid to impacted wildlife, companion animals and livestock. Inspectors are dispatched in locations across the state knocking on doors, conducting welfare checks and performing rescues. We have teams distributing essentials such as pet food, medication and animal care supplies. Our plan is to continue to provide this support throughout the coming months as communities begin to rebuild.”

RSPCA NSW has raised $4 million through their bushfire appeal and has outlined a four-point plan below for the allocation of these funds:

1. Immediate response in communities: $1.3 million

Assisting at evacuation centres by providing RSPCA veterinary care to animals, supporting local veterinarians and veterinary nurses and providing supplies we specifically sourced such food, medication and bedding.

Working with wildlife rehabilitation groups to increase the amount of wildlife that is reached.

Accepting and rehabilitating surrendered animals from affected areas.

Dispatching more inspectors and veterinarians to remote regions to assist with welfare checks on vulnerable animals and wildlife.

2. Emergency assistance fund: $1 million

Helping impacted owners and their animals rebuild their lives by offering financial assistance and goods.

Support includes, but is not limited to, veterinary care, emergency boarding and supplies.

3. Mobile emergency response unit and infrastructure: $1.2 million

Increasing our emergency infrastructure so we can respond more rapidly and effectively in disasters.

Investing in a mobile emergency response unit to be used as a central assistance and relief point for communities in crisis.

Equipping our teams on the ground with satellite phones, breathing apparatuses, specialised vehicles and other equipment to ensure their safety and improve communication abilities.

4. Wildlife welfare program: $500,000

Investing in long-term critical care and rehabilitation for native wildlife.

Looking to partner with local wildlife groups to help in their efforts to rebuild.

Researching methods of re-establishing colonies.

RSPCA NSW is confident in the short, medium and long-term relief this plan will provide to animals and communities across the state. Now, more than ever, they need the continued financial support of the Australian and international community to increase the level of assistance they are able to provide.

To donate visit the RSPCA NSW website: https://www.rspcansw.org.au/