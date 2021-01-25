Running a Business Vs Owning a Business

Most people have a tendency to confuse running a business and owning a business. As similar as these two terms are, there are lot of differences as well. As we mentioned, most people tend to use them synonymously, but there are some differences that have managed to stand out and it those differences that we want to look at today.

Running a Business

A person who runs business is a person who is hands on when it comes to the business. This is a person who wants to be involved at every step of the way when it comes to the way that the business operates. That is what we call running a business.

A person who runs a business is very passionate about what they do and they are also very concerned about their employees as well as their clients because they understand that this is where all the money comes from. Just like slot machines (jeux de machine a sous), the money comes from players.

Owning A Business

A person who owns a business is a person who has no worries about how the business is run and handled as long as it is under their name. Not that they are puppets, but in most cases, they have no particular interest in the things that come with the general upkeep of the business. What they are more concerned is the business growing as well as the means that will be able to get that business to grow.

Which Works Best?

Between running a business and owning a business, both of them stand to benefit the person in charge. It’s just that in most cases one will have more respect than the other. But in general, as long as the funds come in then there are no worries. It’s almost like playing real money pokies casino games. As long as the funds come in, the business keeps on rolling.