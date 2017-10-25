Rural Girls from across Australia to take Power Trip to Federal Parliament

Congratulations to the 15 young rural women who have won a ‘Power Trip’ to Canberra to connect with influential female politicians and CEOs, after being announced winners of Country to Canberra’s prestigious Leadership Competition.

While we often celebrate the achievements of Australian women, and in particularly, women in business and government, today, we’re celebrating the achievements of girls – the female leaders of tomorrow.

15 girls took out the Country to Canberra Leadership competition, including three Indigenous Australians, and are being rewarded for their outstanding ideas about diversity and leadership, with a once in a lifetime trip to our nation’s capital.

“Hundreds of young women submitted phenomenal videos and stories, making it an incredibly tough selection process,” Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel said.

“The girls should be extremely proud of such a huge achievement! They’ll be great ambassadors for their local communities when they shine on the national stage in Canberra.”

Dubbed ‘the experience of a lifetime’, the Power Trip includes a Powerful Women’s Breakfast at the Hyatt Hotel, meetings with Federal Ministers, mentorship sessions, a tour of Parliament, leadership and public speaking training, tickets to Question Time and more.

“In past years, the teenage winners have met with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek, Minister Fiona Nash and Senator Jacqui Lambie,” Ms Wandel said.

“It’s all about empowering rural girls to reach their leadership potential, by combating both gender and geographical barriers to success. We want to help more young women take on leadership roles, and ensure girls in the bush can access career and education opportunities,” she said.

16-year-old winner and Indigenous student Shanae Klaas of Katherine, NT, is looking forward to the trip. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to represent my community and take my leadership skills to the next level,” Ms Klaas said.

The 15 winners selected from the 2017 Leadership Competition are:

Shanae Klaas of Katherine NT

Lara Stimpson of Nhulunbuy NT

Eliza Nelligan of Port Lincoln SA

Vanessa Vu of Renmark SA

Georgia Stonehouse of Wynyard TAS

Eleanor McCormack of Ulverstone TAS

Rose Denovan of Bathurst NSW

Eve Currie of Bathurst NSW

Sabine Conolly of Atherton Tablelands QLD

Merin Ward of Gladstone QLD

Navyaa Shukla of Karratha WA

Amy Astill of Kalgoorlie WA

Isabella Thomas of Daylesford VIC

Rachelle Dowling of Yarragon VIC

Taylor Kelsey-Shueard of Portland VIC.

Country to Canberra has published the Top 40 entries on its website and is passionate about keeping all entrants involved in the organisation.

“Our aim is to empower all rural girls to reach their leadership potential, and that’s why we’re introducing workshops for schools, rolling out in 2018. We need to continue to encourage young women’s leadership, fight for gender equality and a fairer and more progressive Australia for all,” CEO Ms Wandel said.

Country to Canberra is a nationwide not-for-profit empowering young rural women to reach their leadership potential. The award-winning organisation builds leadership skills, encourages self-belief, and connects young rural women with role models and mentors to overcome gender and geographical barriers to success. For more information visit: www.countrytocanberra.com.au

The ‘Power Trip’ will run from December 3-6 2017.