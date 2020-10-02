Safest European Destinations to Visit During this Pandemic

As the catastrophic and slow months of lockdowns begin to come to an end across the world, the travel industry is once again brimming with life. Travel lovers are going back to their plans for the year and turning once more to the prospects of travel.

However, travel is not going to be the same as pre-COVID times, and restrictions while being slowly eased are very much in place. Before embarking on any trip, you have to know where it is safe to travel to and what restrictions are in place.

For the European experience lovers, we have put together this list of the six safest places in Europe that you can plan a vacation to Post COVID 19. Also as noted by of Malcolm Pacific, many countries now have “new travel and immigration rules in place in many countries so ensure you have acurate information about your destination before setting out”.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia is famous for being a warm and friendly country. It is a magnificent location for culture, diversity, and architecture lovers. The capital city, Tbilisi is even friendlier than ever in recent times.

Georgia is among the countries least affected by the pandemic, thanks to the immediate and speedy reaction to the pandemic with measures that kept the infection rate at a very low level. There are a lot fewer cases of Covid-19 in Georgia than in the most affected European countries.

With the health crisis in place, the Georgian government has placed restrictions on travel, and only travelers from Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania are free to visit without any restrictions. Travelers from other countries will have to be isolated for 14 days before they are allowed any entry into the country.

With all of the happenings, Tbilisi offers the much needed open-minded destination that mixes culture and leisure better than any other past and present location.

Corfu, Greece

The effective healthcare system of the Greek government proved advantageous to the country during the pandemic. Greece has more hospital beds per capita than any other European country and this has resulted in Greece having low infection numbers.

Corfu made it to the list as it combines nature with sun and relaxation beautifully. This breathtaking Greek island is ideal for the much-needed break and opportunity to spark up your batteries after the pandemic.

Azores Islands, Portugal

In the center of the Atlantic ocean is the Azores. The Azores is made of nine islands that show off nature in the purest of states. This perfect destination is home to one of the largest whale sanctuaries and if you are a dolphin lover, the Azores is sure to wow you.

In a country less affected by the coronavirus, the Azores Islands are a safe way for you to connect with nature after the pandemic.

The Azores have a great offer of fully protected hotels, apartments, and private villas prepared for visitors post COVID.

Cavtat, Croatia

If you are a water sports, gastronomy, nature, and culture lover, Cavtat is the destination for you!

Croatia remains one of the European countries with a low Coronavirus infection rate, thanks to the strict measures taken by the Croatian government in dealing with the virus.

You can also rest assured on arrival as the Dubrovnik hospital is a 20-minute drive from Cavtat, and the airport is only 10 minutes away.

Cavtat offers a wide range of private villas, small family hotels and tourist apartments, for you to choose from. In addition, Croatia has implemented public health measures in public spaces to keep you safe at all times.

You can visit the Croatian Ministry of Health for all you need to know about coronavirus in Croatia.

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca is arguably one of the most beautiful and attractive destinations in Europe. This beautiful Romanian city is also one of the safest destinations to visit in Europe thanks to measures put in place to mitigate the effect of COVID-19.

Romania is among the countries which reacted very quickly to the arrival of the virus and this resulted in the country recording a smaller number of Coronavirus cases than other European countries.

To add to measures taken at the national level, Cluj-Napoca also took extra steps in implementing more concrete measures such as the disinfection of public transport every 4 hours (we have not seen better in Europe), protection of older adults, restriction of opening hours (from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.) in shops and markets, and specific reception centers for patients with Covid-19.

This city promises to give you the much-needed comfort after months of confinement. With warm and accommodating people who created a dynamic and multicultural society, you’ll easily blend in once you get to feel the city.

No matter how short your holiday is, Cluj-Napoca is bound to offer you tons of reasons to prove why it is deemed a safe destination even post COVID 19.

Preveza, Greece

How would you want your next vacation? On the beach, in the sun? Would you like to taste Mediterranean cuisine, stay in a villa, tourist apartment, or a family hotel? Preveza is the destination for you. Preveza is the perfect choice for a family vacation in Europe this summer, Post COVID 19

Preveza has all the ingredients that make it a healthy destination. Greece is among the countries least affected by the virus in Europe( A very low infection rate as compared with the other European countries in terms of population).

No problems with social distancing! Sanitary steps were taken very quickly to accommodate travelers (4 m between each beach umbrella, proper disinfection as well as air filters were placed in every room. There are three health facilities, including a university hospital near Preveza to attend to any health concerns of travelers.

Conclusion

After months of being confined due to lockdowns and restrictions globally, a change of scenery is needed. With the fight against COVID not yet fully over, it is necessary to stay safe especially if you are traveling to another country. Follow all guidelines and familiarize yourself with the restriction laws in whatever country you choose to visit.