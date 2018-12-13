Safety Tips for Working from Home

Working from home is a common trend. In fact, according to an article in The Sydney Morning Herald, the number of employed people who work from home has risen from 20 percent of the workforce to 30 percent in the last 15 years. So if you are one of these people, safety can often come up as an issue — not just safety for your work and equipment, but safety of yourself while in your home during the day. What can you do to alleviate this? Let’s take a look.

1. Keep Your Personal Life Separate From Work

If you choose to work from home, it’s important to set boundaries. Some things you can do to protect your personal life include having a separate office space, where you keep important work files, your work computer and any passwords that pertain to the office. It’s also always best to have a separate laptop for just your work. As the home network and server is not protected by your company as it would be in the office, be sure that you have the appropriate privacy protection and virus protection on each computer. This will ensure that your office work doesn’t get compromised when working on it from home, and your personal files won’t get affected by anyone you work with.

2. Have Your Home Monitored

When working from home, it can be common that you’re home alone or held up in a small tiny office in the corner of the house. Who is keeping watch on the property while you’re busy completing projects? If you’re spending so much time in the house, and don’t want to worry about feeling safe, it’s best to install a wire-free home camera system, which can receive mobile push notifications when a camera’s infrared sensors detect motion. This way, you’re not distracted by constantly having to walk around the house and check it out, giving you peace of mind that you can work safely.

3. Set Up a Strong Wi-Fi Password

While Wi-Fi is one of the most convenient and best innovations currently, it can also pose a lot of privacy issues. Many skilled hackers can use a person’s home Wi-Fi to infiltrate computers and gather data. Not only would this affect your personal photos and files, but your work files can also be compromised. To avoid these instances, setup a strong Wi-Fi password that cannot easily be guessed. On top of that, ensure you have the appropriate system protection for overall viral and system protection.

4. Get a Side Table for Food and Drinks

One of the luxuries of working from home is that you get full access to your fridge — and all the food and drinks it offers. As it’s expected that you remain professional when working, it’s always best to ensure your tech and files are fully protected. Setup your office in a way that you have a separate side table to place food and drink; you can put coffee, tea, lunch and snacks on this table, well away from your computer in case of any spills.

Working from home is becoming a more popular trend as technology develops. With major changes like this, it’s important to ensure that you and your work is staying safe so follow some of these steps to avoid any serious harm.