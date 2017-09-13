Samsung updated its internet browser

Tech giant Samsung updated its Samsung Internet Beta V6 browser to give users the best browsing experience. The updated browser comes with new features such as night mode, high contrast option, sync, new experimental flags (APK Download). It is supported on Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus with Android 5.0 Lollipop and above versions.

Content blocker

One of the first noticeable changes is a new splash page (content blocker page). Before you start to browse you are reminded of ad blocker extensions you can download. If you have a problem gambling, you can also use this feature to block the content. It provides filters for content blocking and you can browse without unnecessary content popping up on your screen. The add-on Disconnect.me Content Blocker will block harmful ads and tracking cookies to maintain your online privacy.

Night mode and high contrast

Night mode is a totally new feature which is important to night browsers. The feature limits the screen display light whilst browsing during the night. Too much light into your eyes affects them when you try to sleep. Therefore night mode limits the amount of light you are subjected to. Homepage background has a black makeover, however, some of the things get overshadowed that makes it harder to see. It seems like there are still improvements to needed in night mode feature. High contrast mode makes everything displayed look brighter and clearer. There is no dark mask so it’s better than the night mode.

New Experimental Flags

Furthermore, new experimental flags like Web Bluetooth, WebGL2, and Gamepad extensions have been added to this new version. Real money online casino gaming players can still enjoy casino games on devices using this browser. In fact the gaming in that much better.

Sync with Samsung Cloud

This option allows you to back up or restore your bookmarks and preferences on Samsung cloud. Browsing is better with Beta V6 as you can store as backup your content just in case something happens to your phone.