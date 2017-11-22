Saskia Groen-in’t-Woud from Singapore wins 2017 Telstra Business Woman in Asia Award

Congratulations to Saskia Groen-in’t-Woud from Singapore, winner of the 2017 Telstra Business Woman in Asia Award, announced at the 2017 Telstra Business Women’s Awards dinner in Melbourne last night.

Having studied business at a small regional university in Queensland, Saskia Groen-int-woud seized every possible opportunity to develop a global career. Having worked her way up from being a small business owner, she is now Asia COO for international logistics provider Damco.

Saskia brings disciplined attention to driving bottom line performance, from the way the business interprets customer requirements, to how it procures and manages the efficient execution of its services. Her appointment has supported the company’s financial turnaround, from a $300m loss in 2014 to turning a profit from 2016 onwards.

“Finding the balance of using smarts, courage and heart to address business problems and build high performing teams has been incredibly satisfying,” said Ms Groen-in’t-Woud.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards give the outstanding business women of Asia the chance to reflect on their achievements, set bold new goals for the future and build exciting relationships with an extensive Alumni community across Asia and Australia.

Last year, seven amazing women made the shortlist – one each from Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. This year, the seven finalists came from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and India.

Now in its second year, the 2017 Telstra Business Woman in Asia Award has expanded its criteria to include female entrepreneurs and women from not-for-profit and social enterprises.

The Business Woman in Asia Award is open to residents of eligible countries in Asia who are:

Employees in the private and corporate sectors; or

Entrepreneurs with a 25 percent share or more, who are fully engaged and active in day-to-day running and decision-making in a business they’ve been operating for a minimum of two years; or

Owners or employees of organisations that deliver positive social/environmental change as their core mission (includes not for profit and social ventures).

So if you, or an inspirational business woman you know, deserve recognition, nominate today for the 2018 Telstra Business Woman in Asia Award at www.telstrabusinesswomensawards.com/nominate/