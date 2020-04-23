Save the Date: Women’s Health Week in Australia 7-11 September 2020

At a time when health has never been so important, Jean Hailes for Women’s Health is launching its 2020 Women’s Health Week campaign.

Women’s Health Week is the biggest week in Australia focusing on good health and well-being for women and girls. Held in September (7-11 September), the health awareness campaign is a timely reminder for women to take positive and proactive steps to being healthy in mind and body.

With issues such as COVID-19 placing stress on our lives, it’s important that we don’t overlook our overall health and well-being, says Federal Health Minister, Greg Hunt.

“Women’s Health Week provides Australian women with the opportunity to reflect on their physical and mental health. This year, more than ever, I would encourage women not to ignore their own health and utilise the resources, activities and support services available during Women’s Health Week. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I would urge all women to continue to see their doctor and seek health advice when required,” said Mr Hunt.

Jean Hailes for Women’s Health is a national not-for-profit organisation with a unique model, built on four pillars: education and knowledge exchange; clinical care; research; and policy. Jean Hailes aim to translate the latest scientific and medical evidence to help inspire positive change in women and girls by improving their physical health and well-being. Jean Hailes produces evidence-based information reviewed by clinicians. In 2016, Jean Hailes was officially recognised as the Federal Government’s national digital gateway for women’s health.

“Women’s Health Week will reminds us that we need to try to take time out to check in on our health,” says Brenda Jones, Women’s Health Week campaign manager. “Whether it’s scheduling a health check, setting aside time to check in on your mental wellbeing, or even arranging virtual walking sessions with friends via video. And, of course, signing up to womenshealthweek.com.au to learn more about looking after your health and wellbeing.”

“This year there will be extra online sessions and events to ensure everyone can take part in the week’s activities.”

Jean Hailes also encourages workplaces and communities to get involved in the week by sharing health messages and/or fundraising for Jean Hailes to help more women and girls get the health information that they deserve.

Sign up now to receive campaign updates. During the week, subscribers will be given access to free podcasts, quizzes, videos, recipes and practical health articles.

Check in on your health and well-being this Women’s Health Week 7-11 September 2020. Visit www.womenshealthweek.com.au for further information.