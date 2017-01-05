Scientists at CSIRO launch free online tool to help you lose weight based on your personality type

Behavioural scientists recognise that humans are complex creatures and we all have many different aspects of our personalities. That’s why scientists at the CSIRO believe the secret to successful weight loss is understanding your Diet Type and have created a free online tool for you to discover what type of dieter you are.

The short online survey has been developed by Behavioural Scientists at CSIRO to help you understand how your personality may influence your eating habits and weight loss efforts. Some of the questions relate to how you think about food, while others relate to how you feel in general. It takes 3-5 minutes to complete the survey and you’ll instantly receive a profile about your Diet Type once you’ve answered all the questions.

In an article published online today at news.com.au, CSIRO Behavioural Scientist Dr Sinead Golley said: “Your personality can play a vital role in your ability to persist with a healthy eating plan. In spite of this, however, people often focus on nutrition and exercise information and ignore behavioural and emotional aspects that influence a person’s eating.”

“This means many Australians are making New Year’s weight-loss resolutions ‘blind’, and not understanding what approach may best fit their personality and lifestyle, and what challenges they may face,” said Dr Golley.

Because everyone is different, the scientists at CSIRO have updated the their Total Wellbeing Diet and personalised it for 5 different Diet Types:

The Thinker — Overthinking leads to stress and mood swings which can derail your eating patterns.

The Craver — This person’s heightened experience of cravings can lead to overeating in a variety of ‘tricky’ situations.

The Foodie — Food is on your mind 24/7 — you love making, eating and experiencing it.

The Socialiser — Flexibility is essential — you won’t let strict food restrictions stifle your social life.

The Freewheeler — Spontaneous and impulsive, you tend to make choices in the here-and-now.

