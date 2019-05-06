Selective Sailing: How To Choose The Right Boat For Your Needs

There’s no feeling quite like raising your sails and heading out on the water with your friends and family. Exploring the coastline, being out in nature, and feeling that sense of true freedom are just some of the reasons that so many people are drawn to sailing. However, your experience will vary greatly depending on what kind of vessel you are in and what kind of approach you take to your time on the water.

With so many different options available to boating enthusiasts nowadays, it can be difficult to know where to begin your search for a new boat. Perhaps you want to spend your time on the water in a stable vessel, spending time in the sun and hanging out with your friends and family? Maybe you want a smaller boat to go fishing in? Or maybe you want a trimaran built for speed to get your adrenaline fix? Whatever your needs are, there are a few key areas that you need to pay attention to when buying a boat to make sure that you make the right choice.

Let’s take a look at a few key things you need to keep in mind when looking for a new boat.

How You Will Use Your Boat

Choosing a new boat can be a daunting task and it’s important that you make the right decision for your needs. The best place to start is to consider how you will use the boat. Will you be taking part in races, using it as a leisure vessel or for other water-based activities like scuba-diving or fishing? You might even want a boat that can be used for multiple purposes. Knowing exactly how you will use your boat will help to guide you in the right direction when you start looking at the available options, as certain types of boats are more suited to different activities.

Keep Budget In Mind

As with any major purchase, it’s crucial that you keep your budget in mind and be realistic. You might want a superyacht to cruise around in, but if this is outside of your budget, then there’s no point in entertaining it as an option. If you were shopping for a new car, you wouldn’t start in the Ferrari dealership unless you knew you could afford to buy, and keep, a vehicle like that, and the same logic applies to your new boat. The right boat for your needs will be one that will fit within your budget. Remember too that you will need a budget for marine fees, repairs that need to be carried out and any additional equipment that you need that is not included with the sale.

New Or Used

It goes without saying that the same boat will be much cheaper used than it will be if you buy it new. However, with a used boat, there is a higher probability of their being issues with the vessel that could lead to problems down the line. Used boats typically will not come with a warranty or guarantee whereas a new boat will typically come with some insurance from the seller.

Your Experience

For those who are new to sailing or boating, you might want to consider a vessel that is easier to manage in the water. Purchasing a larger boat that has more moving parts and is more difficult to manoeuvre could put a damper on your experience from the very beginning. Instead, choose something smaller that you can learn the ropes on. Once you have a handle on how to sail and you get more confident you can scale up to something with a little more power or that is more high performance.

Make The Right Choice For Your Needs

With so many different types of boats available throughout Australia, it’s important that you take the time to figure out exactly what it is that you want from your new boat. It’s crucial that you are honest with yourself in terms of what you will use the boat for, your own experience level and how much time you are willing to spend fine-tuning your skills. Being honest in terms of your requirements will help you make the right decision and find the perfect boat for you to enjoy your time on the water safely with your friends and family.