Selling Real Estate through Short Sale

Short sale happens when homeowners can’t pay their mortgage anymore, and they have incurred several months of penalties because of frequent missed payments. The buyer is going to be someone looking for a family townhouse, or they may be a third-party investor wanting to get the best deals out there.

The real estate sale proceeds will go to the bank, lender, or developers, where the mortgage is being paid. For example, a house that costs $300,000 can be sold for $250,000, and the bank can just forgive the $50,000 difference remaining.

Understanding More of this Process

When someone makes a “short sale,” this can refer to the fact that the home is being sold for a lesser price than the balance on the mortgage’s remainder. You can visit a site where the Short Sale process explained to know more. As an example, a homeowner can try selling a house for $150,000 when the remaining loan is about $170,000. In this case, the difference is $20,000 less with closing fees and costs. This is considered a deficiency.

Before you begin the process, it’s essential to inform the bank or the lender that you plan to undertake this. This is known as a pre-foreclosure sale that needs documentation why the entire thing makes sense. After all, why would a bank choose to lose $20,000?

The answer lies within the property itself. For example, the previous owners were always late in paying the monthly mortgage, or they have a huge outstanding debt with no concrete plans to pay the remaining balance. When this happens, the bank may allow the short sale to occur because it can be time-consuming and expensive to go after a property that may lose in value in a few years. Read more about why the banks are choosing short sales over foreclosures on this site here.

Benefits for the Homeowner

1. Protect Credit Rating

From the perspective of banks and lenders, it’s better to recover some loan amount than accept a total loss on their part. Instead of a foreclosure, the financial institutions may allow a short sale to happen, which is beneficial for both parties.

Rather than enduring a lengthy and expensive litigation process, many banks would just cut their losses and forget about homeowners who can’t pay for their monthly dues. Some of them may have lost their income or experienced divorce, and to ease the burden on both parties; a short sale may be the best option out there.

2. Prevent Foreclosures

A foreclosure can negatively impact a person’s credit rating, which many are trying to avoid. Many homeowners who have this mark on their credit find it almost impossible to apply for car loans, and other mortgage payments if they have experienced foreclosures. It can essentially remove the person from the pool of able people who keep the economy from going.

Banks lose money on foreclosures when it comes to real estate, and they must spend other resources for renovations and auctions. You can learn more about foreclosures here: https://www.fool.com/millionacres/real-estate-investing/articles/what-foreclosure/. These houses have lower chances of getting maintenance, and they are more likely to remain on listings for years without anyone taking notice of them.

3. Save More Money

It’s expensive to get into legal proceedings in cases of foreclosures. The attorneys’ fees alone can range from $1,000 to $20,000, depending on the property. If you add the expenses that can accumulate in this lengthy process, the legal fees alone are just the tip of the iceberg. If there’s no chance to afford the payments, then everything can result in bankruptcy.

Lenders in many states can forgive and forget the deficiency judgment in many foreclosures. This is a case-to-case basis, and they are considering the likelihood of winning back the amount of property. To the example above, the banks would just forget about filing a lawsuit and stop chasing the $20,000 that they’ve lost when they know that the prices will go up in the future.

If everyone agrees on the short sale, there’s still a chance that the new owners will absorb the remaining mortgage of the original homeowner, especially if they are in a better financial situation. In this way, the original homeowners’ hardships will be eased, and they can be in a more manageable position on their finances.