Selling Your Home? 5 Ways To Mess Up The Sale

Using Lousy Property Images

Selling your home is a long and complicated process, especially in today’s market. While inventory up and prices down, there’s a lot that you need to do to achieve a sale, especially if you want to sell your home quickly and for the best price. That being said, it’s the things that you shouldn’t do that are most important. With a task as tricky as this one, even one error can cause disaster. Keeping that in mind, here are five mistakes that can mess up the sale of your home.

These days, almost every home shopper begins their house hunt online, judging properties based on the images that the sellers provide. Because of this, it’s absolutely crucial that your property images are the best that they can be. If you use poor-quality, unflattering, or downright lousy snaps, then it could tank your sale. Avoid taking pictures yourself, especially on a phone or tablet, and instead, hire a professional who knows how to take an attractive shot or two.

Pricing The House Incorrectly

Many factors are considered when a seller decides whether or not they want to purchase a property. However, one of the most important will always be the price. For this reason, you must make sure that you think carefully when pricing your home. If you go too high, then your house will be ignored, as they’ll be similar homes on the market for much less. If you go too low, people will assume something is wrong with it. Having your house professionally valued is always best.

Refusing To Make Repairs

A blocked drain may not seem that big of a deal to you, but, it could be the difference between a sale or not. In light of this, you must make sure that you have repairs like this dealt with before viewings begin. Expert help is ideal here, because, as explained in the most frequently asked plumbing questions, professional plumbers very rarely come across a drain they can’t unblock. That being said, you can handle smaller tasks, like touching up the paint on the walls yourself.

Keeping All The Clutter

You may be able to see past the piles of junk in your home, but you shouldn’t expect potential buyers to. Clutter can make a space seem a lot smaller, especially in photographs. Your personal belongings will also make it difficult for shoppers to imagine themselves living in the property. Because of this, you should take the time to declutter your home before you even put it on the market. Clear out and store as much of your stuff as you can to provide a blank canvas.

Hanging Around During Viewings

Looking around a property while the owners are still there is a difficult and awkward experience. You feel like you’re intruding and you can’t speak openly with the agent. It also makes it much more challenging to imagine yourself living in the house. This can easily cost you a potential buyer or two. To avoid this, you should trust your realtor to do their job and leave them to show buyers around. They are more than equipped to deal with negotiations and answer questions.

Selling your home can be a challenge, but, if you avoid the mistakes above, you shouldn’t make it any worse.