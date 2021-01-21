Gambling in all forms has come out of the shadows and gone mainstream. After all, who would have thought that there would be bookie joints where you could walk through the doors, place a wager, watch the game, have a few cocktails, and then get paid on your way out without a SWAT team converging on the premises?

The only cops you’ll find onsite are there to protect the place from getting robbed because in this case, your local bookmaker just so happens to be your state government! And while sports betting is not permitted in many state jurisdictions within the United States, it is becoming more prevalent.

But many bettors are not interested in frequenting any establishment that forces them to drive from here to there just to make a bet. There are other things in life to do and convenience is of utmost importance. Below are seven reasons why online gambling is becoming so popular in 2021 and you don’t need an odds calculator to figure out why!

1) Social Distancing – Haven’t we heard enough of this over the past year? Well, it’s overkill to be sure but it is intensely personal to the vast majority of folks who want to minimize their chances of contracting the novel coronavirus. Any mobile device, laptop, or personal computer with an internet connection will get you locked and loaded into any of the many online gambling sites where you can bet on sports, pull a slot in a virtual casino, or bet on the ponies. And the best part is you don’t even have to wear a mask because you don’t need to interact with anyone who could infect you.

2) Convenience – Sometimes you just want to take a few minutes to roll the dice at a virtual casino or make a quick bet on a sporting event. Online gambling allows you to do exactly that without taking the time to drive anywhere, get settled, and make you feel like you need to spend at least an hour or two to justify the ride.

3) Pajama Party – Why get dressed when you can hang in your pj’s? This is different from convenience in that you might be willing to spend the day at the casino, sportsbook, or racetrack but you have no energy to remove yourself from a couch that just won’t let you go. We all have those days where lounging around the house in your pajamas is as good as it gets…at least for one day. With more people accustomed to working from home, staying insulated is becoming more popular, and online gambling allows you to do just that!

4) The More the Merrier – Why limit yourself to one casino when you can choose amongst dozens? That’s exactly what you can do when gambling online because there are many top-notch online sportsbooks and casinos are waiting to be explored. Online bettors can visit them all with just a click of a mouse!

5) Bonuses – Competition is good for the customer and in this case, we have hundreds upon hundreds of online books all vying for your business. And one way they can get you to make a deposit is by offering bonuses that will keep you coming back for more. These bonuses can add up to hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, depending on how often you play and how much you wager.

6) Betting Lines – Every professional sports bettor uses multiple sportsbooks because the point spreads are different. Why bet the Packers -4 when you might be able to get them at -2 ½ somewhere else? Betting sporting events online gives even the most casual gambler a much bigger edge as opposed to limiting wagering to just one brick and mortar sportsbook.

7) More Games, More Options – Anyone who has ever roamed a casino floor will tell you that although it looks expensive when you first arrive, it doesn’t take long to get the lay of the land and soon you realize that there might be thousands of slot machines, but many of them are identical and your choices are not nearly as boundless as you first suspected. Well, that’s not a problem when betting online because each online casino has a virtual array of slots and table games. And if you get bored then move on to another online casino just by pointing and clicking.