Sexy and Stylish Short Hairstyles for Women Over 60

When you are over 60, you can only feel wonderful and look electrifying by embracing these short hairstyles for women over 60. There are many short hairstyles that are trending right now such as long shags, bangs, and bobs. So, if you are looking the right haircut to hide your grey hair, these will be an excellent choice for you.

Here we have collected and compiled the hottest and coolest short hairstyles for women over 60 that you will find adorable and so practical to rock your looks. These short haircuts look super cute on all older women over 60 and are ideal for all hair textures and face shapes.

1. Layered Short Pixie

This Princess Diana inspired look will make you look royal. It is an ideal haircut for all face shapes and any type of hair can rock it too.

How to style:

a. Make the hair wet by applying products.

b. Use a round brush to blow dry the hair, combing the hair to the back.

c. Finish the look with a holding spray.

2. A-Line Bob with Wispy Fringe

Bobs are always trendy, chic, stylish and modern. This haircut is no doubt suitable for your hair. When you want to feel extra feminine, adding some organic sleek waves will do magic for your bob cut.

How to style:

a. Start by applying styling product to your hair.

b. Use medium round brush to blow dry the hair.

c. Use medium round brush to wrap some portions of the surrounding hair.

d. Loosen the waves by taking your fingers through the hair.

e. Hold the style with a holding spray.

3. Textured Pixie

This is a fabulous hairstyle for women over 60 who are ever busy yet they need something magnificent. Our favourite thing about it is that is a myriad of aspects added to it. From the hue to the texture, they complement each other very well. This look not only appears fresh and young but also polished altogether. We recommend this style for women with thick hair. The cute undercut gives it a lighter look which is super manageable and enhances texture and brings out the diva in you. It suits perfectly for women with round faces since it can be customised to their specific needs to frame the face and flatter the entire look.

4. Wavy Bob with Thin Bang

The colour of this bob is achieved through foil accentuating technique and balayage. It does a great job to hide the rapid growth of your grey hair. However, you may need some blonde colour to create contrast and avoid a dull look. The best thing about this cut is how gorgeously the colours blend into each other. It can either be worn curly or straight and it is a low maintenance look.

5. Medium Length Bob

This is a beautiful, medium length bob. It is an ideal cut for the ladies who need to rock shorter cuts but not too short. The cut features extended layers that make it easy to style flirty and fun using waves, or straight and curly if you like. It is a universal hairstyle for women over 60 that rocks on all hair types and face shapes. You can wear it during the summer and spring months for a classic, fun and seasonal hairstyle. It is also effortless in styling and upkeep.

6. Wavy Multidimensional Style

This look is fun and multi-dimensional style that can be tailored in myriad ways. The lines and touch of this haircut make it possible to be worn wavy and straight, giving you endless options for each day. The most loved thing about it is the dimensional colours, that give depth and light to all the angles. The subtly short length at the back makes it even cuter. It flatters all women regardless of their face shapes and hair type. Use your curls and texture to rock your unique look!

7. Asymmetrical Long Pixie

This asymmetrical long pixie haircut has pixie on one side and slowly gets elongated to a cute bob on the other side. It is suitable for all face shapes with tresses that ate medium in density and texture.

How to style:

a. Start by applying a styling on your wet hair.

b. Use styling brush to blow dry the hair.

c. Smoothen it using a flat iron.

d. Use a product to give the hair some shine.

8. Lash Grazing Fringe

Older women usually opt for the bangs to hide their wrinkles. The best ones are the straight cross bangs. These bangs do hide all wrinkles, but they also give a message that there is something unusual. The look is also modern and can make you look older than you are. But why can’t you go for the stylish glazing fringe that not only hides those wrinkles but also express your personality? This extended lash-glazing fringe is super textured and will give a perfect framing of your face showing off what you need to reveal only.

9. Long Layered Bob

This long bob is layered to bring out some texture in the front, giving you an opportunity to maintain a significant chunk of its density. It is ideal for ladies with long faces and medium textured hair. It is among the lowest maintenance hairstyles for women over 60.

How to style:

a. Start by applying a styling on your wet hair.

b. Use styling brush to blow dry the hair.

c. Smoothen it using a flat iron.

d. Use a product to give the hair some shine.

10. Wavy Shoulder Length Bob

This wavy shoulder-length bob is suitable for many reasons. First, it works on many hair types and different face shapes with only subtle changes. It is also super low maintenance thanks to the high effect shade technique used.